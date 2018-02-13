5 Reasons Why Must Play a series Assassin's Creed

Rain

Gem203

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

EarnNews5 Reasons Why Must Play a series Assassin's Creed
By: Gamehag on February 13, 2018
(0 ratings)
5 Reasons Why Must Play a series Assassin's Creed

5 Reasons Why Must Play a series Assassin's Creed

5 Reasons Why

Has more than 15 titles that have been released in the market and has melalang globe in the gaming industry for more than one decade, the name of Assassin's Creed certainly is not foreign to our ears. It is undeniable that Assassin's Creed is "one of" the most successful franchise in this decade, as well as a valuable asset as the developer Ubisoft. Franchise Assassin's Creedalso always give a different appeal in each series, although in some series it never ends less mature and solid, but it remains an attractive franchise and deserve ogled. For those of you who have not ever tasted, or maybe just play a few series, there are five reasons why you should follow this one Ubisoft franchise.

1.learn History, Culture, and Language

Series Assassin's Creed is indeed a game with the main character of fiction, yet it manages to implement the various elements that exist in the real world to get into the game. Various past figures like Leonardo Da Vinci to George Washington, and a variety of historical events that had ever happened, blended with neat to be able to blend with the story in the game. Each series Assassin's Creed set on location in various regions across the world and display a variety of cultures and languages. For example, in Assassin's Creed 2 , Ezio sometimes interspersed pronounce Italian and English translation, the results ?, indirectly, we can simultaneously learn the language.

 
Ezio and Leonardo Da Vinci were chatting.
2.Setting Location Fascinating

Have you ever wished to climb the Eiffel Tower towering, wading breadth of the Atlantic, to skate at the Giza pyramids ?, all these things will be very difficult to be realized in real life. However, in the series Assassin's Creed , he will provide a travel experience that perhaps you desire, no need to go to France to explore Paris, through Assassin's Creed Unity , Paris is described as beautiful and riveting, or you want to feel the beauty of the desert in Egypt ?, Assassin's Creed Origins able to provide an experience that you want. Ubisoft seems never to play in giving a beautiful setting and stunning location.

 
Real life & Assassin’s Creed Unity
Real life & Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed 2 & real life
3.Each Series Has a Unique Theme & Uniqueness

Although it has the same title, it does not mean every series Assassin's Creed featuring a wide variety of the same things, to establish a different experience, he tried to highlight a uniqueness for each series. Although for some saga like Ezio Trilogy or Kenway Saga tend to have similar gameplay in it, but they still have a characteristic and distinctive theme. For example, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag tend to accentuate the theme of pirates with the battle Naval feature, Assassin's Creed Unity with the theme of the French revolution were inclined to focus with features co-op, up to Assassin's Creed OriginsVery thick with elements RPGnya. Each series is built to have an individual identity.

READ ALSO   For Immediate Release Honor Dedicated Servers for PC Mid-February
Assassin's Creed 3 with the theme of the American Revolution
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag dengan tema Golden Age Piracy
4.have set of Soundtrack's Amazing

The soundtrack in the video game is designed to build and create a gaming experience that is more solid, a soundtrack is said to be successful if he is able to make his audience drift and got carried away with the music presented. Franchise Assassin's Creed has a very great soundtrack row in each series, performed by many famous musicians, such as Woodkid until Lorde. Until now the soundtrack Assassins Creed even had a lot of great cover that has been scattered.

READ ALSO   [Rumor] Assassin's Creed next Themed Viking?
Assassin's Creed 2 has a very memorable soundtrack.
Assassin's Creed Revelation soundtrack performed Woodkid
Soundtrack Assassin's Creed 3 are covered by Taylor Davis sounded very impressive.
 
5.Plot Story Interesting & Mutually Related

The storyline is one of the most important elements in a game, he is required as the basis and foundation for menyongkong various other elements that will be presented. From the series Assassin's Creed first to Origins , released last year, franchise Assassin's Creed has a story that are connected to each other, even with other Ubisoft game plots, such as Far Cry and Watch Dogs , they are in the same universe. Not only that, every title of the series Assassin's Creed also has the basic story is very interesting to follow. In some series, he even brings storyline is very special and will never easily forgotten gamers.

 
Assassin's Creed 2 presents one of the best stories in the history of the gaming industry.
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag to be one game that holds the sweetest ending.
In Assassin's Creed Rogue, you will portray the figure Templar bebyutan which incidentally is the enemy of the Assassins, and the results ?, she was able to show a plot of interesting and unique story.
Assassin’s Creed dalam Watch Dogs 2

With a variety of charm and appeal are presented, franchise Assassin's Creed has become one frachise that deserves to be followed and played. There are so many rumors that have circulated on the next series, whatever the theme that will be taken, hopefully he can perform to bring the experience of playing solid and appropriate expectations of the fans.

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy