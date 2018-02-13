5 Reasons Why Must Play a series Assassin's Creed

5 Reasons Why

Has more than 15 titles that have been released in the market and has melalang globe in the gaming industry for more than one decade, the name of Assassin's Creed certainly is not foreign to our ears. It is undeniable that Assassin's Creed is "one of" the most successful franchise in this decade, as well as a valuable asset as the developer Ubisoft. Franchise Assassin's Creedalso always give a different appeal in each series, although in some series it never ends less mature and solid, but it remains an attractive franchise and deserve ogled. For those of you who have not ever tasted, or maybe just play a few series, there are five reasons why you should follow this one Ubisoft franchise.

1.learn History, Culture, and Language

Series Assassin's Creed is indeed a game with the main character of fiction, yet it manages to implement the various elements that exist in the real world to get into the game. Various past figures like Leonardo Da Vinci to George Washington, and a variety of historical events that had ever happened, blended with neat to be able to blend with the story in the game. Each series Assassin's Creed set on location in various regions across the world and display a variety of cultures and languages. For example, in Assassin's Creed 2 , Ezio sometimes interspersed pronounce Italian and English translation, the results ?, indirectly, we can simultaneously learn the language.

2.Setting Location Fascinating

Have you ever wished to climb the Eiffel Tower towering, wading breadth of the Atlantic, to skate at the Giza pyramids ?, all these things will be very difficult to be realized in real life. However, in the series Assassin's Creed , he will provide a travel experience that perhaps you desire, no need to go to France to explore Paris, through Assassin's Creed Unity , Paris is described as beautiful and riveting, or you want to feel the beauty of the desert in Egypt ?, Assassin's Creed Origins able to provide an experience that you want. Ubisoft seems never to play in giving a beautiful setting and stunning location.