Mareks Alksnis

Every attempt to contact the broker went unanswered or was met with vague, dismissive replies. For three long, agonizing months, I lived in uncertainty. I couldn’t sleep at night. I replayed every email, every transaction, wondering if I’d made a mistake. But deep down, I knew the truth: I hadn’t done anything wrong. The broker had simply decided to lock me out and keep my money. During that time, I felt completely powerless—like I was shouting into a void. The stress affected my health, my relationships, and my ability to focus on anything else. There were days I truly believed that $167,000 was gone forever, lost to the shadows of the unregulated online trading world. I even began to accept it as a painful lesson—one that would cost me dearly but might teach me to be more cautious in the future. But something inside me refused to surrender completely. That’s when I discovered TechY Force Cyber Retrieval. At first, I was cautious—after being scammed once, I didn’t want to fall victim again. But everything about TechY Force felt different. They were transparent from the start. No grand promises, no pressure tactics.

Just clear, professional communication and a deep understanding of how these fraudulent brokers operate. Most importantly, they are a licensed specialist in binary options and forex fund recovery, which gave me the confidence to move forward. From our very first consultation, their team treated my case with urgency and empathy. They walked me through the entire process, explained the legal and technical avenues available, and assured me they would handle every detail. They collected documentation, analyzed transaction trails, and engaged directly with the payment processors and the broker using precise, strategic methods I never could have navigated on my own. What happened next was nothing short of miraculous. Within weeks, the broker—who had ignored me for months—began responding. And then, without any further drama or delays, my full $167,000 USD was returned to me. No deductions. No hidden fees. Just clean, complete recovery.

The relief I felt was indescribable. It wasn’t just about the money—it was about reclaiming control, restoring trust, and proving that even in the face of deception, there are still good people who fight for what’s right. If you’ve been locked out of your trading account, scammed by a fake investment platform, or had your funds unjustly withheld, please know this: you are not alone, and your money may not be lost forever. Thanks to TechY Force Cyber Retrieval, I got my life back. Their expertise, integrity, and unwavering commitment turned my despair into deliverance. I cannot recommend them highly enough. To anyone reading this in distress: don’t give up. Reach out. Take that step. Because if someone like me—broken, doubtful, and nearly hopeless—can recover every dollar… so can you.



WhatsApp them + 156 172 63 697



With heartfelt thanks and renewed hope,

— A Recovered and Grateful Client