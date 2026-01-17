Gemकमाएँ

Abortion pills in Jeddah (+966572737505 ) Get Cytotec

Zaved Khan avatar

Zaved Khan

January 17, 2026 at 07:47 AM

Abortion Pills – Full Overview

### What are abortion pills?

Abortion pills are **medicines used to end an early pregnancy**. They are also called **medical abortion**. These pills work without surgery.

The two main medicines are:

1. **Mifepristone**
2. **Misoprostol** (also known by brand names like Cytotec)

Sometimes **Misoprostol alone** is used if Mifepristone is not available.

---

### How do abortion pills work?

* **Mifepristone** stops the pregnancy hormone (progesterone).
* **Misoprostol** causes the uterus to contract and push out the pregnancy.

This process is similar to a **natural miscarriage**.

---

### Up to how many weeks can abortion pills be used?

* Most effective and safest **up to 9 weeks (63 days)** of pregnancy
* Can be used up to **12 weeks**, but medical supervision is recommended

Earlier use = **safer and more effective**

---

### How are abortion pills usually taken? (General info)

⚠️ This is **general information**, not personal medical advice.

**Method 1: Two-pill method**

* Day 1: Mifepristone
* After 24–48 hours: Misoprostol

**Method 2: Misoprostol only**

* Misoprostol taken in repeated doses as advised by a doctor

---

### What happens after taking abortion pills?

Common effects:

* Cramping (like strong period pain)
* Bleeding (heavier than normal period)
* Blood clots
* Nausea, vomiting
* Fever or chills (usually short-term)

Bleeding usually starts **within a few hours** after Misoprostol.

---

### How long does bleeding last?

* Heavy bleeding: 1–2 days
* Light bleeding or spotting: up to **1–2 weeks**
* Period usually returns in **4–6 weeks**

---

### Is abortion with pills safe?

✅ Yes, **when used correctly and early**, abortion pills are very safe.

Millions of women worldwide use them safely.

However, **medical help is needed immediately** if:

* Very heavy bleeding (soaking 2+ pads per hour for 2 hours)
* Severe pain that doesn’t reduce
* Fever over 38°C lasting more than 24 hours
* Bad-smelling discharge

---

### Who should NOT use abortion pills without doctor advice?

* Ectopic pregnancy (pregnancy outside uterus)
* Long-term bleeding disorders
* Allergy to these medicines
* Very late pregnancy
* IUD still inside (must be removed first)

---

### Privacy and confidentiality

Medical abortion is **private**, can be done at home, and does not usually require surgery or hospital stay if no complications occur.

---

### Legal and access note

Abortion laws **vary by country**.
Always check **local laws** and try to consult a **licensed doctor or recognized medical organization** for safe guidance.

---

### Important reminder

This overview is for **education only**.
Do not self-medicate without proper medical advice, especially in later weeks.

