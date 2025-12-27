Gemकमाएँ

adept rank iconEvor: हंगरी में अच्छे चिप्स होते हैं। वे lays या crunchips से काफी अधिक नरम होते हैं पर स्वादिष्ट हैं
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: मुझे वे पसंद नहीं हैं
adept rank iconEvor: मुँह जला देते हैं पर साले अच्छे हैं
adept rank iconEvor: अंग्रेज़ी चिप्स के विचारों में से मुझे जो एक चीज़ पसंद है वह है सिरके वाले चिप्स
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: ठीक था
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: मैंने अभी अभी मासमैन करी स्टाइल की एक बग खाई
adept rank iconEvor: वैकल्पिक रूप से 2 लीटर मिनरल वॉटर
adept rank iconEvor: डॉलर से ज़्लोटी विनिमय दर को 3.60 मानते हुए
novice rank iconzeusly3: peepoHappy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconEvor: मुझे शक है कि दो डॉलर में आप चिप्स का एक पैकेट खरीद सकते हैं।
novice rank iconzeusly3: हेलो क्या आप मुझे कुछ दे सकते हैं कृपया मैं नया हूँ मैं इसकी सराहना करूंगा
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: देखें मैं 2 डॉलर में क्या पा सकता हूँ
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: मैं तुरंत वापस आता/आती हूँ पोलैंड में जा रहा/रही हूँ
novice rank iconAchraf Choual: कृपया कोई मुझे कुछ भेज सकता है कृप्यााााा?
adept rank iconEvor: बहुत देर हो चुकी है। मैंने इसे शराब और महिलाओं पर खर्च कर दिया। मेरे पास वह डॉलर अब नहीं है
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: कृपया मेरे पास पैसे भेजें
novice rank iconFruti fruti Cremita fresita: सभी को नमस्ते
SystemGamehag: 8 उपयोगकर्ताओं ने the Rain से Gem75 प्राप्त किया।
novice rank iconAchraf Choual: मैं 1 के लिए आभारी हूँ
novice rank iconAchraf Choual: क्या कोई मुझे कुछ पैसे दे सकता है?
novice rank iconIndira Carcamo: क्या कोई मुझे 500 दे सकता है मैं बहुत आभारी रहूंगा
SystemGamehag: @5555 ने the Rain को टिप दी Gem20
adept rank iconEvor: हाय लड़कियों
novice rank iconIndira Carcamo: हेलो दोस्तों कैसे
novice rank iconaiparejodi: हैलो दोस्तों
novice rank iconrosenelli: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icond4rj4n: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: हमारे Discord में शामिल हों दैनिक रत्न उपहार के लिए!
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: हाँ, मैं उन ऐप्स को इंस्टॉल नहीं करता
adept rank iconEvor: वे स्वचालित रूप से विज्ञापन चलाते हैं
adept rank iconEvor: वास्तव में हैं। लेकिन वे अनुप्रयोग हैं
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: यदि आप अमेरिका से नहीं हैं तो कोई अन्य साइट नहीं है।
adept rank iconEvor: और गेम्स मैंने देखे। मुझे नहीं पता कि मुझे इसकी क्या जरूरत है
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: जैसे वीडियो देखते समय टेट्रिस खेलना
adept rank iconEvor: यानी एक विकल्प ढूंढना होगा और इसका उपयोग नहीं करना होगा। मैं कुछ और ढूंढूंगा
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: उन्होंने कुछ नए जोड़े हैं जो हालांकि काम नहीं करते
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: उन्होंने कई अच्छे फीचर हटा दिए हैं
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: और विज्ञापन देखने के लिए भुगतान को आधा कर दें
adept rank iconEvor: भयानक गंदगी। मैं इसे इस्तेमाल करने का मन नहीं कर रहा। और वैसे भी उन्होंने कुछ भी भुगतान नहीं किया
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: 2 दिनों में फिर से प्रयास करें
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: उन्होंने एक दिन के लिए यादृच्छिक रूप से अस्थायी रूप से प्रतिबंध लगाना शुरू कर दिया
adept rank iconEvor: मेरे पास कोई एड ब्लॉकर या वीपीएन सक्षम नहीं था। कभी-कभी मैं इन साइटों को समझ नहीं पाता
adept rank iconEvor: Pixelpoint फिर भी बेकार है। मैं वहाँ बिल्कुल भी पॉइंट्स नहीं कमा सका और अब मुझे संदेश 3835 मिल रहा है जो प्रतिबंध या खाते के हटाए जाने से संबंधित है
novice rank icondavid Adeniji: क्या?
adept rank iconEvor: मैं इस वजह से बेघर न होने की कोशिश करूँगा। बड़ी जीतों के बाद लोग कभी-कभी पागल हो जाते हैं
novice rank iconreyhantekindor: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconatfixteam: विजेताओं को बधाई! 1fae1 emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: एक साथ सब कुछ खर्च मत करो
adept rank iconEvor: और आज 1 डॉलर के लिए ड्रा हुआ इसलिए अच्छा
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: gg
hiHI
