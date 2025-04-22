World of Warships Bonus Arpeggio of Blue Steel

Sign up now to claim the ARP HIEI Premium battleship





﻿

Become a Commander and plunge into global naval history! The World of Warships fleet features over 200 ships, dating back to the First and Second World Wars. Find out which warship type suits you best, and amass a navy of your own. Choose the flag you want to sail under. In WoWs, you can pick from the world's leading naval forces. Study each nationality's strong points and quirks, then weigh up the gameplay possibilities. Use them in battle to develop your own tactics!