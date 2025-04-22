Warframe is in fact the name of the super-advanced armor our character is wearing; which has been unexpectedly woke from the hibernation by a mysterious individual known as the Lotus. The character will have one, simple objective – fight dozens of enemies to reunite the space colonies overwhelmed by wars between three major factions – the Grineers, being a race of militarised clones; the Corpus, a merchant corporation which is using an extremely advanced technology and the Infested, a race touched by a mysterious virus who do not have any mercy towards anyone walking in their path.