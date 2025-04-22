Become the master of terrifying dungeons and rule the dark creatures in the game called Undermaster. Play as a Lord of the Darkness and expand your underground kingdom with help of the Minotaur (your loyal adviser_ and a number of nasty beasts: imps, goblins, trolls, shamans, warlocks, vampires or succubus. Each of them has its own, important to the gameplay, role. The economy is based on more than one resource, so we have to properly consider various possibilities in order to expand our catacombs. The game, through a number of unusual arrangements, gives us an enjoyable gameplay; the interface and the music are equally scary as funny and are definitely make our time when we’re playing Undermaster.