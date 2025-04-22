Rise of Dragons is a free browser MMORPG from Esprit Games studio.

Join the beautiful world of the Kingdom of Andimore and start your adventure as a hero who will protect humanity from monsters. Go on a journey alone or with friends and enjoy fantastic 3D graphics in your browser! Fight the creatures you meet, collect better equipment and develop your character to become even more powerful. Join a guild and together with your companions become the legends of the Kingdom of Andimore. Exciting PvP fights will make you hooked up for good, and the events prepared by the game developers will constantly diversify the gameplay!

Don't wait any longer and play Rise of Dragons today!