Revelation Online is a new MMORPG game having extensive PvE and PvP features and an addictive, thrilling storyline which comes into play from the very beginning. Spread your wings (literally!) and fly into the skies of Nuanor to explore this world full of wonders.



The whole universe has been created by a popular Chinese writer, Jiang Nan and offers us a main plotline counting several chapters and a myriad of side quests (the completion of which should take us more than 100 hours).

It is worth to give a try to this quality export merchandise and start playing!



