PopTropica is a free browser game, mainly for younger audiences.
Create your own Poptropican character and join a world full of colors, joy and fun! Solve puzzles, take part in interesting missions, play various mini games and discover the secrets of this world. Find many new friends from around the world and have a good time together in PopTropica.
Don't wait any longer and play PopTropica today!
3 replies
Last reply: Oct 28, 2022
4 replies
Last reply: May 6, 2022
2 replies
Last reply: Feb 20, 2022
16 replies
Last reply: Feb 20, 2022
2 replies
Last reply: Feb 20, 2022
4 replies
Last reply: Feb 20, 2022
2 replies
Last reply: May 30, 2020
15 replies
Last reply: May 26, 2020