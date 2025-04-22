Ninja is a free browser MMO game based on the popular Naruto series.
Decide what type of fight suits you best and choose your character, we can choose from taijutsu, genjutsu or ninjutsu. If you are a fan of the series, you will surely be pleased to meet characters that you know perfectly well on your way. Learn the story, take part in exciting battles, create your own strategy and decide for yourself how best to eliminate all enemies!
Don't wait any longer and play Ninja today!
