Меч ангелов

All fans of browser-based RPG games are no doubt worth playing The Sword of the Angels! This game takes us into a world filled with permanent war between humans, gods and dark forces that has been going on for hundreds of years. The gods often help people in the fight against evil, so that they can remember their true purpose! At first we can choose one of three classes and two genders of our hero. Next, the tutorial takes us into the thick of events, where we immediately have to fight evil. A large number of available elements will not make you bored for sure, and the publishers have tried to get the player to receive the rewards almost all the time. The fight itself is simple, but preparation for it takes time, as it is necessary to compare statistics, choose a weapon, etc. The graphics and music are very pleasant and match the style of the game. Although the "Sword of the Angels" is intended for adults, but there is nothing there that would make it unaccessible to the younger generation of players.