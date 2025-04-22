Lineage 2: Helios

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Lineage 2: Helios

Lineage 2: Helios

Lineage 2: Helios

Information

Take a bottle of water and a snack before sitting in front of your keyboards and mouses, because there you have something you won’t be able to break away from! Lineage 2 is a free-to-play MMORPG game set in a world overwhelmed by war and treason.

Just at the beginning, the game gives us many possibilities; during the character creation we can choose our race, our class, our gender, our face and hairstyle. Some of these options are cosmetic, but the first two of them have an impact on initial character stats. A part of the classes can be unlocked only after reaching a specific level.

Our character is enhanced with our gameplay advancement. There are 50 different skills available for us at various levels. We can also customize your avatar’s appearance through a wide range of accessories, jewellery or summons.

Through various accessories, we can upgrade our weapon and attacks, in order to be better prepared for fights, as with the AI that in PvP.

Besides the fights, the features and extended quests won’t let you get bored. That’s why you should play it now!

P.S. Be careful, the karma may return!

Recent Forum Posts

pubg More beautiful

10 replies

Last reply: Jan 28, 2022

How about this game?

2 replies

Last reply: Feb 19, 2021

Great game.

2 replies

Last reply: Nov 5, 2020

old and cool game.

4 replies

Last reply: Oct 11, 2020

this game remind my old days.

1 replies

Last reply: Oct 3, 2020

cool game !!!!!

4 replies

Last reply: Sep 19, 2020

Is it worth to play?

11 replies

Last reply: Sep 19, 2020

this is awesome

2 replies

Last reply: Sep 19, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy