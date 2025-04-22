Lineage 2: Helios

Take a bottle of water and a snack before sitting in front of your keyboards and mouses, because there you have something you won’t be able to break away from! Lineage 2 is a free-to-play MMORPG game set in a world overwhelmed by war and treason.

Just at the beginning, the game gives us many possibilities; during the character creation we can choose our race, our class, our gender, our face and hairstyle. Some of these options are cosmetic, but the first two of them have an impact on initial character stats. A part of the classes can be unlocked only after reaching a specific level.

Our character is enhanced with our gameplay advancement. There are 50 different skills available for us at various levels. We can also customize your avatar’s appearance through a wide range of accessories, jewellery or summons.

Through various accessories, we can upgrade our weapon and attacks, in order to be better prepared for fights, as with the AI that in PvP.

Besides the fights, the features and extended quests won’t let you get bored. That’s why you should play it now!

P.S. Be careful, the karma may return!