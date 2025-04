Heroes Origin is a browser strategy game based on well-known Heroes of Might and Magic series.





When the world is attacked by the forces of evil, a hero is needed. Grab your sword and fight to stop the enemy and gain glory. The fight is based on a turn-based system, and the farther we go the stronger opponents we meet on our way. There is also an arena in the game, where we can challenge other players and test our strategic skills.





Don't wait any longer - join Heroes Origin now!