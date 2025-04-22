Heaven is a wonderful world that millions of players have already loved! This is a story about the difficult everyday life of the guardian of the magical island, he travels and going through epic battles with monsters. This is a unique game with six cults, divided into two factions - Love, Courage and Holiday, which lead to the fight against Hate, Tribulation and Horror. The hard fate of the Guardians involved in the conflict of the gods and their avatars is full of adventures and unforgettable stories.