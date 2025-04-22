btitomor
Gem14
Gem504
Gem14
Gem7
Gem121
Gem7
Gem105
Gem8
Gem10
Gem112
Gem52
Gem64
Gem8
Gem235
Gem140
Gem455
Gem46
Gem8
Gem24
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Harvest Land

Harvest Land

Harvest Land

Information

Harvest Land is a farm simulator settled in slavic theme and culture with a pleasant musical accompaniment and candy-like graphic.

Great men and their wives went on a long adventure in the hope of finding a new home. They arrived on native lands on a large island, where there's a place for fruit trees and large fields.

The Slavs are constantly working, trying to feed themselves and their offspring. From the first minutes, hard-working villagers do not sit still, but work on the field and collect apples. After cutting several unnecessary pines and birches, they begin to build large houses for residents and various huts for artisans. The sawmill produces timber, a forge is needed for forging swords, and the bakery is preparing bread.

The strategy is little different from the standard mobile farms. All buildings require time, plants also grow gradually. To speed up the process, you can use a special game currency, bought for real money. Also there is an option to bargain with other players especially rare resources.

