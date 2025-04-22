Harvest Land is a farm simulator settled in slavic theme and culture with a pleasant musical accompaniment and candy-like graphic.

Great men and their wives went on a long adventure in the hope of finding a new home. They arrived on native lands on a large island, where there's a place for fruit trees and large fields.

The Slavs are constantly working, trying to feed themselves and their offspring. From the first minutes, hard-working villagers do not sit still, but work on the field and collect apples. After cutting several unnecessary pines and birches, they begin to build large houses for residents and various huts for artisans. The sawmill produces timber, a forge is needed for forging swords, and the bakery is preparing bread.

The strategy is little different from the standard mobile farms. All buildings require time, plants also grow gradually. To speed up the process, you can use a special game currency, bought for real money. Also there is an option to bargain with other players especially rare resources.