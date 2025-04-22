Golden Farm : Idle Farming & Adventure Game iOS

iOS ONLY

Golden Farm: Idle Farming & Adventure Game is a free mobile game in which you'll become a real farmer!

Start a new life on your own farm! Build fences and raise various animals in them. Keep them happy and never hungry. Sow the seeds of various vegetables and fruits and wait for them to grow. After the harvest, you can start producing finished products, which you can then sell for a high price. Decorate your farm however you want by choosing from many cute decorations. At Golden Farm you will find many more activities, and the fun will go on forever!

Don't wait any longer and play Golden Farm: Idle Farming & Adventure Game today!