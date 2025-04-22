btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
btitomor
btitomor
Gem7
creator evan
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
葉航
Gem10
葉航
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

kathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
kathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
kathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
Dillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
Dillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Information

WARNING: To complete this offer correctly you have to create new account in game!


Fortnite Battle Royale - a Unreal Engine 4's game produced by the People Can Fly (known for Bulletstorm or Painkiller) in cooperation with Epic Games. You can play Fortnite alone or together with friends - this is a great way to spend your free time. Before installing, check the system requirements, since the game is relatively demanding, but a graphics worth it.


In this title we compete against 99 other players on an island, which will be our arena. Here we don't have to kill everybody, but mostly survive to the end. To do so, we need equipment like armor (in the form of potions) and, of course weapons, but also materials to build our base. Yes, we can build in Fortnite!


You will find a bunch of various weapons, starting with pistols, ending with grenade launchers and RPGs. Weapons are divided into 5 types: Gray (common), Green, Blue, Purple and Orange (legendary). Also in the game there are different traps of type, ceiling shocker or thorns, as there are jump springs installed on the floor.


Fortnite Battle Royale became the main competitor of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds not only on Twitch, but also in terms of the number of people playing simultaneously. However that's mostly because Fortnite BR is Free-to-Play and therefore allows you to quickly start to play and win!

Recent Forum Posts

Which Season was the best?

70 replies

Last reply: Jan 20, 2025

Does Fortnite returns the OG season?

8 replies

Last reply: Jan 20, 2025

Favorite weapon

9 replies

Last reply: Jan 14, 2025

Is Fortnite good or bad for kids?

104 replies

Last reply: Dec 23, 2024

Favourite Fortnite Skins

6 replies

Last reply: Dec 22, 2024

Fortnite or Pubg? ..... i think Fortnite

28 replies

Last reply: Dec 22, 2024

How toxic is the game?

29 replies

Last reply: Dec 2, 2024

Fortnite Players: A Diverse Community

2 replies

Last reply: Nov 4, 2024

