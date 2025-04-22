WARNING: To complete this offer correctly you have to create new account in game!





Fortnite Battle Royale - a Unreal Engine 4's game produced by the People Can Fly (known for Bulletstorm or Painkiller) in cooperation with Epic Games. You can play Fortnite alone or together with friends - this is a great way to spend your free time. Before installing, check the system requirements, since the game is relatively demanding, but a graphics worth it.





In this title we compete against 99 other players on an island, which will be our arena. Here we don't have to kill everybody, but mostly survive to the end. To do so, we need equipment like armor (in the form of potions) and, of course weapons, but also materials to build our base. Yes, we can build in Fortnite!





You will find a bunch of various weapons, starting with pistols, ending with grenade launchers and RPGs. Weapons are divided into 5 types: Gray (common), Green, Blue, Purple and Orange (legendary). Also in the game there are different traps of type, ceiling shocker or thorns, as there are jump springs installed on the floor.





Fortnite Battle Royale became the main competitor of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds not only on Twitch, but also in terms of the number of people playing simultaneously. However that's mostly because Fortnite BR is Free-to-Play and therefore allows you to quickly start to play and win!