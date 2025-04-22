Dark Eden Origin is a multi-player 2D MMORPG, created by the Korean studio Softon Entertainment, where we incorporate the role of a member of the human or the vampire class. There are many important plot lines that help us to become the best vampire or the best slayer in the game's history. We may notice some influence of the classic games like "Diablo", but in fact Dark Eden Origin has an innovative approach to the post-apocaliptic theme in the multi-player games.



There was a time, when the queen Karasis made her final decision to finish the endless battles on the Earth by putting the war to sleep. It was the year 2048, when a silence covered all the planet. A few years later, the heavy rain brought some creatures to life and here our gameplay starts. On the side of the humans, we can use some advanced industrial technology that may help us to defeat the vampires that do not stay behind with their brilliant magic skills.



Choose which side suits you better and customize your own character. This game will show you that not only 3D games can be truly amazing. Let the game surprise you with all its fascinating features!

