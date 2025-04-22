Closers is a Korean action MMO RPG game, developed by Naddic Games and first released in 2014. The authors created their own graphic engine NKX. The plot of the game takes the players to the newly rebuilt city called New Seoul, which was totally destroyed during the First Dimensional War. At that time, the monsters entered into our world through the dimensional gates, causing the complete destruction. Initially, the humans didn't have enough power to fight with the monsters, but as the war continued, some of the people started to gain superhuman abilities and managed to defeat the enemies. Finally, those combatants successfully closed the gates and started to rebuild the city. But they couldn't live in peace for too long. Therefore, stand up and fight beside the Closers in the second invasion! Choose between the five classes: Striker, Caster, Ranger, Fighter and Lancer. All the class have the access to the unique abilities. Don't let the monsters destroy completely the planet Earth! Join the group of Korean students and defeat the enemies!