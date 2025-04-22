Blacklight Retribution is a free, action-packed FPS game set in the distant future. If you are a fan of such games as Call of Duty or Ghost Recon, then this game is certainly for you.



Join the battle in an entirely futuristic fashion through technologies available in the game. Make use of the Hyper Reality Visor you have to see allies, enemies or weapons through walls. Choose from various game modes such as Deatchmatch, Team Deatchmatch, Capture the flag, Domination, King of the Hill, Kill Confirmed (basically a Team Deathmatch where you have to collect coins from bodies in order to confirm your kill), Siege or Storm. Besides a big choice of game modes, you can also customize your outfit.



Eperience an epic action and show enemies who is the best. Do not wait any longer and join this exciting battle today!

