Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem14
The_king
The_king
Gem7
btitomor
btitomor
Gem49
Camilito Marin
Camilito Marin
Gem7
btitomor
btitomor
Gem35
Milo
Milo
Gem70
hanfred
hanfred
Gem64
noah
noah
Gem29,400
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
btitomor
btitomor
Gem7
creator evan
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
葉航
Gem10
葉航
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Rain

Gem738

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

AFK Arena

AFK Arena

AFK Arena

Information

AFK Arena is a free mobile game in which you will learn an amazing story about how a group of heroes saves the world from the demon invasion!

Collect hero cards from different factions, train them and forge powerful weapons. Create your own strategies, thanks to which your team will gain an advantage in the fight and will be able to win great rewards that will support you in the next battles. Save Esperia from a horde of demons alone or in an alliance with other players, thanks to which the fight will become even easier, and your chances of victory over the enemy will increase!

Do not wait any longer and play AFK Arena today!

Recent Forum Posts

do u reccomend this game?

10 replies

Last reply: Oct 28, 2023

Is this a cool game

35 replies

Last reply: May 6, 2022

how to level up fast

17 replies

Last reply: Feb 12, 2022

Afk arena ads being very weird

40 replies

Last reply: Dec 15, 2021

Is this game good to play? Just asking

9 replies

Last reply: Nov 16, 2021

Any Draw Codes

5 replies

Last reply: Aug 1, 2021

best fighting game?

7 replies

Last reply: Jul 7, 2021

Advertisements

13 replies

Last reply: Jun 21, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy