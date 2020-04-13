GemGagner

Comment je peut faire une capture d’écran sur war thunder

saadoune avatar

saadoune

April 13, 2020 at 03:00 PM

je sais pas comment faiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiire svp aidez moi
saadoune avatar

saadoune

April 13, 2020 at 03:02 PM

:sob::sob:je veux compléter ma mission
ethan_chco avatar

ethan_chco

April 13, 2020 at 03:13 PM

Tu lance "Outil Capture" en tache de fond et sur war thunder, tu fais ctrl + imp.écran
saadoune avatar

saadoune

April 13, 2020 at 03:14 PM

Outil capture c ou ?

saadoune avatar

saadoune

April 13, 2020 at 03:14 PM

que je lance
saadoune avatar

saadoune

April 13, 2020 at 03:22 PM

jai trouve c bon merci beaucoup
Podikan_GameHag avatar

Podikan_GameHag

April 13, 2020 at 07:05 PM

Y a fort a parier que ta tache soit aussi refusée
ethan_chco avatar

ethan_chco

April 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM

Franchement ils cassent les couilles à refuser les taches alors qu'elles sont faites dans les regles
illiaBogouslavsky avatar

illiaBogouslavsky

April 15, 2020 at 02:06 AM

ouais c'est dommage
anka_khasa avatar

anka_khasa

August 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM

outils captur d'ecran j'imagine
thorinlenain avatar

thorinlenain

August 7, 2020 at 09:21 PM

moi je suis a la 3eme tache, les 2 premières ont étées acceptées sans probleme ( pour qu'elles soit plus facilement acceptees allez dans votre profil car je pense que ça prouve mieux que l'historique)
terinium avatar

terinium

August 11, 2020 at 07:35 AM

pour faire un capture d'ecran utilise ton outils de capture d'ecran

