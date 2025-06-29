GemEarn

Rain

Gem403

apprentice rank iconsoki: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfri243547: hi
novice rank iconmisael plata: Hello
novice rank iconmisael plata: Hello
novice rank iconmisael plata: Hello papus
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: hello
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem114 from the Rain.
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMr Desperado: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGael seguil: hhooo
novice rank iconGael seguil: hello
novice rank iconAlfred Bundle: mone
novice rank iconfra4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem177 from the Rain.
novice rank iconmarialuisa: hi
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: I am new
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: hello
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google will tell you
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: I guess so, just google it
novice rank iconKamilos31: so will there normally be multiplayer and mods in minecraft ?
novice rank iconKamilos31: sorry that I ask like this I rather always bought games recently I found gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: aaa ok I understand
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: it's like steam if you know that
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: you get a key and use it in microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: the thing is that you receive an email and what do I do next?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: have you ever installed a game?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: not sure what you mean
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: it downloads the game and after that you can play it
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok I see and how does downloading look like?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: those will work
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC EU CD Key
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC EU Windows 10 CD Key
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: or the one for 18240 works too
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok I will check
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: took me 1 second to find it
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 gems
novice rank iconKamilos31: I'm from Poland so probably EU
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: then buy a key that works in EU, it's not hard to find
novice rank iconKamilos31: that's why I'm asking which ones I can buy with gems because I don't get it
novice rank iconKamilos31: I want it permanently bro
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: so you can try it and dont waste money if you dont like it
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: for 1 month
novice rank iconKamilos31: but will I buy it there permanently?
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: open the store on windows, you can buy it there
novice rank iconKamilos31: and for how many gems can I buy what you say ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pc game pass
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: if you just want to try it, you can get the pc game in microsoft store for 1€ for 1 month
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare forum

New maps are fire ngl

EpicXx43 avatar

EpicXx43

June 29, 2025 at 08:25 PM

Zombie updates go hard
DarkSlayer43 avatar

DarkSlayer43

June 30, 2025 at 08:35 AM

Battle pass kinda mid tho
Pa_ntsChonk avatar

Pa_ntsChonk

June 30, 2025 at 09:32 PM

W skins but overpriced
Tom_mTom12 avatar

Tom_mTom12

July 1, 2025 at 08:42 AM

They brought back that MW2 map, love it
DerpPan_s avatar

DerpPan_s

July 2, 2025 at 01:04 AM

Feels like they actually listened to feedback
ChonkGoose39 avatar

ChonkGoose39

July 2, 2025 at 06:08 AM

Ranked grind is brutal rn
NovaNova54 avatar

NovaNova54

July 3, 2025 at 06:06 AM

Still no fix for that sniper bug?
Quick9984 avatar

Quick9984

July 4, 2025 at 02:14 AM

W overall, better than last season

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy