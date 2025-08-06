How good is The Sims on Nintendo Switch?

The port offers basic console controls and cross-save through EA’s servers.
Graphical fidelity is lower than PC or console versions but it runs well on handheld mode.
It includes base game plus multiple DLC packs like Get to Work and City Living.
Switch users comment that menus feel clunky without a mouse, but gamepads make it tolerable.
Event content and seasonal items still update monthly depending on EA support.
Overall it is a convenient way to play on the go but not ideal for heavy builders.