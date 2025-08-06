How good is The Sims on Nintendo Switch?

CoolRay The port offers basic console controls and cross-save through EA’s servers.

Flas_ Graphical fidelity is lower than PC or console versions but it runs well on handheld mode.

CoolNeo1 It includes base game plus multiple DLC packs like Get to Work and City Living.

RexFla_h Switch users comment that menus feel clunky without a mouse, but gamepads make it tolerable.

MooSocks Event content and seasonal items still update monthly depending on EA support.