Why is my first quest getting rejected

motomoto090504 It shows that i have 5 wins shows my username, which is the exact same as my gamehag username, and as far as i can tell, nothing is wrong with it. Plz help someone

Vodkaneish1 same problem, maybe call support? Or check if you have exactly 5 wins

motomoto090504 I have more than 5 now but when i sent the first pic it was exactly 5





motomoto090504 i have decided that it was due to low quality, uped it to max, still isnt workin





Dunneeks support





tvojamamastara Same here





YousifDuck1 Mine got rejected, and I think it's because of my username. When I type YousifDuck1 as my username, It won't accept it and the username isn't taken. I think this happens because Duck rhymes with d**k.

GameLifeNL If they reject it and you really have 5 wins contact Misty the support will help you

YousifDuck1 Yeah, I sent mine twice now and if it gets rejected I will contact Misty

wizerlandS123 i sent mine one and got rejected, i sent the second now i am waiting :)

YousifDuck1 Mine got rejected again, I''m contacting support

pleasegimmepoints Same thing happened to me during the first quest. Just contact misty about the problem and the task will be accepted.

Awokenlegend hello, i have the same issue and have reported it more than 3 times. what should i do?

Awokenlegend also, does anyone know an effiecient way to level up quickly. i am having difficulty doing so.

AnthonyUSKV If you want your first war thunder task to get accepted you need to send a screenshot and wait for it to get rejected, then contact either Misty or Gamehag Support in discord and then wait for them to accept it, it worked for me at least good luck guys, keep farming

JoHnDoEwIlLhAcKill1 I hate the same problem





Aperex leveling up is easier when you use planes focus on bombers as you can get a ton of points from ground units or bases, fighters are great once you have confidence in fighting one on one but bombers provide the defence of gunners and make sure to upgrade your crew and the training

TonyXavin I see in comments that lot's of people got rejected, Soo... I won't do the task from War Thunder.





AnthonyUSKV just do the task, don't lose hope just do it then screenshot, if rejected again contact support at their discord and they'll accept it it's a decent game overall





victor_ribeiro_cury Teria q ver a situação

Hater302 Same happened with me..not accepted :( although nice game

AndrejVakic08 If you contact misty, she will give you the gems.

KrazySucks snip your proof and do a full screen snip



nubplayer97 Here is how i got 2 tasks accepted. Wait for your task to get rejected. Then contact Misty. Go to- I have a problem>Technical Problems>Other. Explain your situation here, Support replied for me in a few hours and I got my tasks accepted.

P.S-I used the screenshot of the medal to show my wins

qKuch Maybe you have more than 1 account

R411y the first task got rejected to me as well because i didnt completed it right althrough i did



Farkyll did u fix it?

Daniel3131 call support, maybe they will fix your problem.

Tob_17 You have to send a ticket to Misty in order to verify the task. It worked for me

NOJAL2003 Just contact misty about it and tech support will accpet it, it has worked for me twice.

cfdsafasdfsdf The screenshot needs to be of your whole screen, not just the part with your username and stats.

If this doesn't work then contact support.

bjornuk Ok contacting misty does notthing so ehy sre you all saying talk to misty when she does nothing you click on the upload a new screenshot an what a suprise it tells you ro upload a new screen shot !?

Soren69 try it on a different browser, if that doesnt work just make a new account





masterr333 Go to contact us place and write to misty. Thats helped my, i got 945 gems

yyetike Hello, I had the same problem every single War Thunder tasks. You have to contact the admin and they will accept it manually if you did everything well. A little bit slow but worth it, trust me! ;)

roalir try making it full screen and then take a screenshot

vikt0rbg My was also rejected . I sent a screenshot again and i'm waiting to see





OriZonSFM are people getting stuck in the 20 win task?





Idiot4e I have the same problem...The screenshot looks good, in fullscreen. The nickname of the game is same as a gamehag nickname. I contact Misty and nothing. Please help!