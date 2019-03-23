Why is my first quest getting rejected

merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem832
Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
larisa costisor
larisa costisor
Gem10
glasscanon
glasscanon
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem30
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem20
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem7
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem20
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem30
Atia
Atia
Gem7
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Rain

Gem773

adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to War Thunder forum

Why is my first quest getting rejected

motomoto090504 avatar

motomoto090504

March 23, 2019 at 02:41 AM

It shows that i have 5 wins shows my username, which is the exact same as my gamehag username, and as far as i can tell, nothing is wrong with it. Plz help someone
Vodkaneish1 avatar

Vodkaneish1

March 23, 2019 at 11:42 AM

same problem, maybe call support? Or check if you have exactly 5 wins
motomoto090504 avatar

motomoto090504

March 24, 2019 at 03:18 AM

I have more than 5 now but when i sent the first pic it was exactly 5

motomoto090504 avatar

motomoto090504

March 24, 2019 at 03:18 AM

i have decided that it was due to low quality, uped it to max, still isnt workin

Dunneeks avatar

Dunneeks

March 25, 2019 at 05:59 PM

support

tvojamamastara avatar

tvojamamastara

March 25, 2019 at 06:51 PM

Same here

YousifDuck1 avatar

YousifDuck1

March 26, 2019 at 11:50 AM

Mine got rejected, and I think it's because of my username. When I type YousifDuck1 as my username, It won't accept it and the username isn't taken. I think this happens because Duck rhymes with d**k.
GameLifeNL avatar

GameLifeNL

March 26, 2019 at 05:29 PM

If they reject it and you really have 5 wins contact Misty the support will help you
YousifDuck1 avatar

YousifDuck1

March 27, 2019 at 07:36 AM

Yeah, I sent mine twice now and if it gets rejected I will contact Misty
wizerlandS123 avatar

wizerlandS123

March 28, 2019 at 03:42 AM

i sent mine one and got rejected, i sent the second now i am waiting :)
YousifDuck1 avatar

YousifDuck1

March 28, 2019 at 09:01 AM

Mine got rejected again, I''m contacting support
pleasegimmepoints avatar

pleasegimmepoints

March 29, 2019 at 09:15 PM

Same thing happened to me during the first quest. Just contact misty about the problem and the task will be accepted.
Awokenlegend avatar

Awokenlegend

April 2, 2019 at 10:49 PM

hello, i have the same issue and have reported it more than 3 times. what should i do?
Awokenlegend avatar

Awokenlegend

April 2, 2019 at 10:50 PM

also, does anyone know an effiecient way to level up quickly. i am having difficulty doing so.
AnthonyUSKV avatar

AnthonyUSKV

April 4, 2019 at 05:57 PM

If you want your first war thunder task to get accepted you need to send a screenshot and wait for it to get rejected, then contact either Misty or Gamehag Support in discord and then wait for them to accept it, it worked for me at least good luck guys, keep farming
JoHnDoEwIlLhAcKill1 avatar

JoHnDoEwIlLhAcKill1

April 4, 2019 at 07:17 PM

I hate the same problem

Aperex avatar

Aperex

April 9, 2019 at 06:03 AM

leveling up is easier when you use planes focus on bombers as you can get a ton of points from ground units or bases, fighters are great once you have confidence in fighting one on one but bombers provide the defence of gunners and make sure to upgrade your crew and the training
TonyXavin avatar

TonyXavin

April 10, 2019 at 03:35 AM

I see in comments that lot's of people got rejected, Soo... I won't do the task from War Thunder.

AnthonyUSKV avatar

AnthonyUSKV

April 10, 2019 at 04:58 AM

just do the task, don't lose hope just do it then screenshot, if rejected again contact support at their discord and they'll accept it it's a decent game overall

victor_ribeiro_cury avatar

victor_ribeiro_cury

April 12, 2019 at 06:55 PM

Teria q ver a situação
Hater302 avatar

Hater302

April 13, 2019 at 09:03 PM

Same happened with me..not accepted :( although nice game
AndrejVakic08 avatar

AndrejVakic08

April 14, 2019 at 12:07 AM

If you contact misty, she will give you the gems.
KrazySucks avatar

KrazySucks

April 16, 2019 at 03:24 AM

snip your proof and do a full screen snip
nubplayer97 avatar

nubplayer97

April 19, 2019 at 06:01 PM

Here is how i got 2 tasks accepted. Wait for your task to get rejected. Then contact Misty. Go to- I have a problem>Technical Problems>Other. Explain your situation here, Support replied for me in a few hours and I got my tasks accepted.
P.S-I used the screenshot of the medal to show my wins
qKuch avatar

qKuch

April 21, 2019 at 02:24 PM

Maybe you have more than 1 account
R411y avatar

R411y

April 21, 2019 at 11:08 PM

the first task got rejected to me as well because i didnt completed it right althrough i did
Farkyll avatar

Farkyll

April 23, 2019 at 10:49 AM

did u fix it?
Daniel3131 avatar

Daniel3131

April 24, 2019 at 11:49 PM

call support, maybe they will fix your problem.
Tob_17 avatar

Tob_17

May 17, 2019 at 04:20 AM

You have to send a ticket to Misty in order to verify the task. It worked for me
NOJAL2003 avatar

NOJAL2003

May 17, 2019 at 11:27 AM

Just contact misty about it and tech support will accpet it, it has worked for me twice.
cfdsafasdfsdf avatar

cfdsafasdfsdf

May 18, 2019 at 04:44 PM

The screenshot needs to be of your whole screen, not just the part with your username and stats.
If this doesn't work then contact support.
bjornuk avatar

bjornuk

May 19, 2019 at 01:37 AM

Ok contacting misty does notthing so ehy sre you all saying talk to misty when she does nothing you click on the upload a new screenshot an what a suprise it tells you ro upload a new screen shot !?
Soren69 avatar

Soren69

May 19, 2019 at 01:54 AM

try it on a different browser, if that doesnt work just make a new account

masterr333 avatar

masterr333

May 19, 2019 at 01:29 PM

Go to contact us place and write to misty. Thats helped my, i got 945 gems
yyetike avatar

yyetike

May 19, 2019 at 02:01 PM

Hello, I had the same problem every single War Thunder tasks. You have to contact the admin and they will accept it manually if you did everything well. A little bit slow but worth it, trust me! ;)
roalir avatar

roalir

May 21, 2019 at 01:11 AM

try making it full screen and then take a screenshot
vikt0rbg avatar

vikt0rbg

May 21, 2019 at 01:14 PM

My was also rejected . I sent a screenshot again and i'm waiting to see

OriZonSFM avatar

OriZonSFM

January 19, 2021 at 07:11 AM

are people getting stuck in the 20 win task?

Idiot4e avatar

Idiot4e

March 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM

I have the same problem...The screenshot looks good, in fullscreen. The nickname of the game is same as a gamehag nickname. I contact Misty and nothing. Please help!
HaZarD94 avatar

HaZarD94

March 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM

how to up level 3 ?
123

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Why is my first quest getting rejected on War Thunder Forum on Gamehag