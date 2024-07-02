Site's a scam through and through

qvarzzz

Every quest from now on i have completed, all have been rejected by the same dog water reason. "It seems like you haven't registered a new account in the game". On war thunder and on star conflict past 2 quests were accepted, but as soon as i was 1 quest away from reaching level 3, they just reject everything from now on. It's crazy how people still praise the site on trustpilot and in here. Are you paid by the site or what? It's also stupid how this site still sells soulgems even though every key/rewards are mostly used up. And don't get me started on the cases, clearly rigged odds. Because this site still accepts money from it's customers be sure to report it to the ACCC's Scamwatch. TL:DR: Don't use this site, it's a scam.