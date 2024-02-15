buffighter144
Forth Quest Rejected

Zooas avatar

Zooas

February 15, 2024 at 11:51 AM

so uploaded my 4th screenshot quest completed clearly shows I've used the eagles and still gets rejected please help
Lucole avatar

Lucole

April 10, 2024 at 05:42 AM

Same here it's really annoying because I just want to have it fully completed
sebastian_orsvrn avatar

sebastian_orsvrn

April 11, 2024 at 10:05 PM

I also got my first one rejected. They say I have not created a new account in the game... Even though it is absolutely a new account. This seems like a scam. Good first impression.
aziz_onur_zkarakaolu avatar

aziz_onur_zkarakaolu

April 14, 2024 at 02:17 PM

gerçekten öyle kanka
aziz_onur_zkarakaolu avatar

aziz_onur_zkarakaolu

April 14, 2024 at 02:17 PM

dont say random things

martinyus1905 avatar

martinyus1905

April 27, 2024 at 03:18 PM

SANANE İSTEDİĞİMİ SÖYLERİM
martinyus1905 avatar

martinyus1905

April 27, 2024 at 03:18 PM

knk nasıl yapamadın yaa

murat_demir3 avatar

murat_demir3

April 29, 2024 at 10:05 PM

güzel bence
hotdog4321 avatar

hotdog4321

May 3, 2024 at 04:36 PM

my first quest has been rejected a few times now. I have even made another new account but it didnt work :(

