Forth Quest Rejected

so uploaded my 4th screenshot quest completed clearly shows I've used the eagles and still gets rejected please help
Same here it's really annoying because I just want to have it fully completed
I also got my first one rejected. They say I have not created a new account in the game... Even though it is absolutely a new account. This seems like a scam. Good first impression.
SANANE İSTEDİĞİMİ SÖYLERİM
my first quest has been rejected a few times now. I have even made another new account but it didnt work :(