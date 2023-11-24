Have a way to contact actual support.

The automated system just a glorified FAQ that gives you the runaround and resolves nothing. I've had multiple articles - which were written in English - rejected for being "written in the wrong language".
If you pay for VIP there is an option there to contact support directly. I have opinions about that, but for anyway needing support there is an option.
Gettin the problem solved with the current system in place is a a pain. nothing ever gets solved and no real soulution provived. Tickets go on and on without any soulutions.
Doesnt seem like contacting support is possible anymore. At least not directly. You could try to find a mod or something and send them a message; maybe that'll help, but not sure. Gamehag seems to be in a bad state right now, and I'm not sure if anyone will bother fixing it anymore. Its been slowly getting worse with time, but now its just all blown up.
Hello, the article issue has been resolved and you can now submit your article without any problem. First, it will be placed in the voting queue, then a moderator will manually check it.
And how about actually solving a problem instead of just giving info on what is already in the FAQ? It would be nice if there was an actual support contact to use.