Have a way to contact actual support.

Daring_Dragoon The automated system just a glorified FAQ that gives you the runaround and resolves nothing. I've had multiple articles - which were written in English - rejected for being "written in the wrong language".

sixsixone If you pay for VIP there is an option there to contact support directly. I have opinions about that, but for anyway needing support there is an option.

Wildwildbill Gettin the problem solved with the current system in place is a a pain. nothing ever gets solved and no real soulution provived. Tickets go on and on without any soulutions.

GAMERULmihai Doesnt seem like contacting support is possible anymore. At least not directly. You could try to find a mod or something and send them a message; maybe that'll help, but not sure. Gamehag seems to be in a bad state right now, and I'm not sure if anyone will bother fixing it anymore. Its been slowly getting worse with time, but now its just all blown up.

Sebastian50 Hello, the article issue has been resolved and you can now submit your article without any problem. First, it will be placed in the voting queue, then a moderator will manually check it.