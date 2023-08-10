what should I do if I cant connect my Google account to this game?
i think you cant do anything bc its very important
These sites are all the same. Very irritating
صعب Very difficult to level up
صعب Very difficult to level up
how do i send a screenshot?
To send a screenshot click on the circle you see attached to the big circle that says "PLAY AND GET 200 Soul Gems FOR 1 QUESTS" and click on the button that appears after.
to get screenshot on pc you must press windows + printscreen.on the phone you must press sound lower button and power off buton
How to submit the screenshot?
Press complete button and then you will see a space to upload your screenshot.
what am i supossed to do if the page never loads? (Earnsweb)
what am i supossed to do if the page never loads? (Earnsweb)
guys i completed the task but i didn't get any rewards(using the promocode EARNWEB5)
Hello how are you doing today
The promocode EARNWEB5 Is isn't working!! Is To good to real!