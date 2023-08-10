Rain

Gem300

apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

42

0/160

Back to Earnweb forum

help with problem

dbdbdbffb avatar

dbdbdbffb

August 10, 2023 at 04:59 PM

what should I do if I cant connect my Google account to this game?
BabaProBikeYT avatar

BabaProBikeYT

August 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM

i think you cant do anything bc its very important

glen_d avatar

glen_d

August 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM

These sites are all the same. Very irritating
Fridmoh avatar

Fridmoh

August 16, 2023 at 05:43 PM

صعب Very difficult to level up
Fridmoh avatar

Fridmoh

August 16, 2023 at 05:43 PM

صعب Very difficult to level up
CageNovak avatar

CageNovak

November 25, 2023 at 05:19 AM

how do i send a screenshot?
mohit_gupta6 avatar

mohit_gupta6

December 3, 2023 at 07:52 PM

hiii
sparshmhatre avatar

sparshmhatre

December 9, 2023 at 02:02 PM

To send a screenshot click on the circle you see attached to the big circle that says "PLAY AND GET 200 Soul Gems FOR 1 QUESTS" and click on the button that appears after.
thiyon_dhilshan avatar

thiyon_dhilshan

February 11, 2024 at 09:40 PM

to get screenshot on pc you must press windows + printscreen.on the phone you must press sound lower button and power off buton

yassin_mohamed7 avatar

yassin_mohamed7

February 14, 2024 at 03:01 PM

how to level up
kfifkfkfkfk avatar

kfifkfkfkfk

February 18, 2024 at 06:15 AM

How to submit the screenshot?
myo_htwe_thoung_pa_laung_chaung avatar

myo_htwe_thoung_pa_laung_chaung

February 22, 2024 at 09:22 PM

Press complete button and then you will see a space to upload your screenshot.
master_base avatar

master_base

February 26, 2024 at 08:02 PM

hi guys what's up
isabela_santamara avatar

isabela_santamara

April 19, 2024 at 10:47 PM

what am i supossed to do if the page never loads? (Earnsweb)
isabela_santamara avatar

isabela_santamara

April 19, 2024 at 10:47 PM

what am i supossed to do if the page never loads? (Earnsweb)
Epicking1534 avatar

Epicking1534

October 27, 2024 at 08:03 AM

guys i completed the task but i didn't get any rewards(using the promocode EARNWEB5)
John445H avatar

John445H

November 6, 2024 at 01:07 AM

Hello how are you doing today
Kretof avatar

Kretof

November 8, 2024 at 07:17 PM

The promocode EARNWEB5 Is isn't working!! Is To good to real!

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy