Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

Back to War Thunder forum

War thunder rewards

clvdbreeze avatar

clvdbreeze

January 9, 2023 at 05:32 AM

Does anyone know if the rewards for war thunder get out of stock very often, and how long it takes for them to get delivered to your account??
sonyk66hrajeroblox avatar

sonyk66hrajeroblox

April 27, 2023 at 02:55 AM

I was definitely cheated byMisty. I set up a new account, use the same nick as here, accomplished the goals and the rewards was not given due to thought up issue.
denny_zhang avatar

denny_zhang

May 30, 2023 at 02:32 AM

keep sending and conac support it might work i think

GeemB0Y avatar

GeemB0Y

June 5, 2023 at 02:21 PM

well i did it and now i am going to make a screenshot of it but one got rejected

ArtyMik908 avatar

ArtyMik908

June 9, 2023 at 06:08 PM

I did but the one who got rejected, how sad.
aezakmi011 avatar

aezakmi011

July 16, 2023 at 02:21 PM

its hard task good bro
muaz_kral avatar

muaz_kral

July 21, 2023 at 01:13 AM

Bimiyorum oyun biraz skıcı ama güzel tavsiyeederim
123yovino avatar

123yovino

July 21, 2023 at 05:28 PM

564

haticeeyildizz avatar

haticeeyildizz

July 21, 2023 at 09:22 PM

Rastgele yorm

kerem_ouz avatar

kerem_ouz

July 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM

olabilir uygulamadan kaynaklıdır.

kerem_ouz avatar

kerem_ouz

July 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM

dont'say random things
kaan59 avatar

kaan59

July 31, 2023 at 08:07 PM

I did but the one who got rejected, how sad.
JayJayplay avatar

JayJayplay

August 2, 2023 at 05:26 AM

bro why the game soo much ram
JayJayplay avatar

JayJayplay

August 2, 2023 at 05:26 AM

bro why the game soo much ram

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy