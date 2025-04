How much time does each battle take?

AbokenWoken Curious as to whether or not this is worth my time.

ossn123 I am curious too. I want to know so I can assure how much time I will spent on this game

simonljusimon good and funny

migeljigel9009 I think it's 20 minutes but I think it also depends on how long it takes for you to do your main objectives.

CoolNikiphoros it takes around 10 minutes





CoolNikiphoros or if the teams are equal then it takes 15 minutes