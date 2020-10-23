csgo must solve cheat problem

jack_sparrow15 i cant play sometimes because of cheaters

narsist yes me to. i cant play game dur to cheaters

nazarene077 i want to play a games cs go

Atusbatus7 Very good cheater in game :(

vlasta458 yeah im report 4 cheater only one game its so bad

mcartic there arent many cheaters. just reach level 21 and you will get csgo prime. csgo with prime has almost no cheaters

ProfDrPetrovic Yea, VAC is pretty bad :(

MMichaelus There used to be cheathunters in the old days, i wonder how is it even possible that obvious cheaters even exist on a official matchmaking servers

Serene47 Cheat or lag ? I tend to mix between them :joy:

grimreaper4182 VAC is like a old lady and cheaters are like 14 year old running away

meandurghost Oh my GOD I agree, the VAC is actually very poor. So many third-party anti-cheats are better.

