Hitman 2016 Review

Tyler241 avatar

Tyler241

October 3, 2020 at 05:58 PM

Introduction

Hitman is a game published in 2016 by IO Interactive and was also developed by them as well. Hitman's main protagonist is Agent 47 who goes through each mission eliminated a set amount of targets all connected in some way for the ICA(International Contract Agency). I really liked playing Hitman because of the possibilities and the freedom of choice.


The main aim of the game

The main story of the game is at first unclear as your eliminating targets but soon after eliminating one target discover that there is a shadow client, and so the main reason for eliminating targets is to discover the shadow client and what they are up to because it makes the ICA look bad if their being played. My favorite strategy in missions was just going guns blazing but it is much more rewarding to stealth the levels and you can earn more items to have a bigger selection of equipment to take with you.

Favorite Weapons and Tools

My favorite weapon to use in Hitman was the shotgun as it was a very overpowered weapon for going loud. My favorite tool to use was the explosive rubber ducky which i used to make the target go boom. For stealth I liked to use the Silverballer which is a suppressed pistol, i also liked the baton as it used to be a undetectable weapon that you could hold out and no one would notice but they nerfed it so it is now visible to the NPCs when you hold it out.

effsA89SrmghkfI4297nUKzelCygxR.jpg

Strategies to the game

A few strategies I used when I played Hitman when I wasn't shooting up the map was throwing coins,tools, or even placing guns to lure guards and enemies over so i could knock them out. It's always preferable to slap them over the head with a blunt object then strangle or kill them as it's a fast and cleaner way of dealing with them. You should use non lethal options as it helps your score in the end of the level when the game rounds up all the points. Another good strategy is to just disguise yourself and poison the target either by putting something in their food or injecting them with something. The best way I think to do it is when you go to eliminate your target it you make it look like an accident for example kicking someone off a building or drowning them in a toilet.

xaJT8J51clmVLDYOxvvNRWoE0jCcOi.jpg

Why I think it's a good game overall


The reason I think Hitman is a good game overall is because of the nearly endless possibilities and the replayability of the game, for example in one mission you can just poison the targets food and get away stealthily, replay that mission and in this run you can go crazy with a shotgun and take down everyone on the map. Another reason I like the game is the selection of equipment and the ability to unlock new equipment if you get enough points in a mission however sadly you can't modify your weapons or upgrade them. In conclusion Hitman is a well designed game made to make the player think and use their head when approaching situations, and making them think of ways to deal with their target there is no "one option" or "straight path" there are tons of ways ways to complete a mission and that is why I think Hitman is a great game.

Be careful if you see one of these.
y1SWvZdJ2AuKQiZUCcrSfmevKR5Che.png
aykopikopi avatar

aykopikopi

October 3, 2020 at 07:50 PM

this game is actually bad compared to hitman absolution
burhan_celik avatar

burhan_celik

October 3, 2020 at 08:21 PM

this game is actually bad compared to hitman absolution
Ie7ege avatar

Ie7ege

October 3, 2020 at 08:44 PM

ỵkiij siswnoe diw91ne8e s9aanuwowonhz eirbwizisebz8 ưe9sbwowhbw
aykopikopi avatar

aykopikopi

October 3, 2020 at 08:50 PM

this game is actually good i liked it not gona lie
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

October 4, 2020 at 12:24 AM

I have played the first two missions and the game looks interesting
sameheagle avatar

sameheagle

October 4, 2020 at 12:34 AM

هذه لعبة جيدة
Bakonity avatar

Bakonity

October 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM

Just a normal nice game for everyone
Perksonee avatar

Perksonee

October 4, 2020 at 02:02 PM

the game where you can murder anyone
frkn8046 avatar

frkn8046

October 4, 2020 at 02:03 PM

blm güzel oyun galiba
ppssppandmore avatar

ppssppandmore

October 4, 2020 at 02:25 PM

hit man is my favorite game
ppssppandmore avatar

ppssppandmore

October 4, 2020 at 02:26 PM

especially hitman 2
XcristiRo avatar

XcristiRo

October 4, 2020 at 02:44 PM

the game where you can murder anyone

Shirrsh059 avatar

Shirrsh059

October 4, 2020 at 05:42 PM

This is my favourite
BAZMEG avatar

BAZMEG

October 4, 2020 at 05:50 PM

Nice i think its my favoruite
aykopikopi avatar

aykopikopi

October 5, 2020 at 10:29 AM

a good game with nice storytelling i really like the game and it's graphics
mihaela_nicola avatar

mihaela_nicola

October 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM

i realul like the game and it's graphics
mihaela_nicola avatar

mihaela_nicola

October 5, 2020 at 10:33 AM

Nice a good game with
alzayra avatar

alzayra

October 5, 2020 at 10:44 AM

owww thats is so good game
blank_pvprocom avatar

blank_pvprocom

October 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM

so dope amazing game

afak avatar

afak

October 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM

Hitman is awesome. So much fun with so many ways to approach a mission.
Thewadzup avatar

Thewadzup

October 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM

how to lvl up fast guys
rubikmelayang23 avatar

rubikmelayang23

October 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM

hi!

rubikmelayang23 avatar

rubikmelayang23

October 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM

hi!!


rubikmelayang23 avatar

rubikmelayang23

October 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM

this game bad graphic
