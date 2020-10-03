Hitman 2016 Review

Introduction



Hitman is a game published in 2016 by IO Interactive and was also developed by them as well. Hitman's main protagonist is Agent 47 who goes through each mission eliminated a set amount of targets all connected in some way for the ICA(International Contract Agency). I really liked playing Hitman because of the possibilities and the freedom of choice.

The main story of the game is at first unclear as your eliminating targets but soon after eliminating one target discover that there is a shadow client, and so the main reason for eliminating targets is to discover the shadow client and what they are up to because it makes the ICA look bad if their being played. My favorite strategy in missions was just going guns blazing but it is much more rewarding to stealth the levels and you can earn more items to have a bigger selection of equipment to take with you.My favorite weapon to use in Hitman was the shotgun as it was a very overpowered weapon for going loud. My favorite tool to use was the explosive rubber ducky which i used to make the target go boom. For stealth I liked to use the Silverballer which is a suppressed pistol, i also liked the baton as it used to be a undetectable weapon that you could hold out and no one would notice but they nerfed it so it is now visible to the NPCs when you hold it out.A few strategies I used when I played Hitman when I wasn't shooting up the map was throwing coins,tools, or even placing guns to lure guards and enemies over so i could knock them out. It's always preferable to slap them over the head with a blunt object then strangle or kill them as it's a fast and cleaner way of dealing with them. You should use non lethal options as it helps your score in the end of the level when the game rounds up all the points. Another good strategy is to just disguise yourself and poison the target either by putting something in their food or injecting them with something. The best way I think to do it is when you go to eliminate your target it you make it look like an accident for example kicking someone off a building or drowning them in a toilet.The reason I think Hitman is a good game overall is because of the nearly endless possibilities and the replayability of the game, for example in one mission you can just poison the targets food and get away stealthily, replay that mission and in this run you can go crazy with a shotgun and take down everyone on the map. Another reason I like the game is the selection of equipment and the ability to unlock new equipment if you get enough points in a mission however sadly you can't modify your weapons or upgrade them. In conclusion Hitman is a well designed game made to make the player think and use their head when approaching situations, and making them think of ways to deal with their target there is no "one option" or "straight path" there are tons of ways ways to complete a mission and that is why I think Hitman is a great game.Be careful if you see one of these.