Maximise your rewards

I know a post about this website has already been created but I thought I'd share how to make efficient use of it. Gamekit is a website very similar to gamehag where you can earn points for completing tasks in games. Although Gamehag is imo better, you can earn points on both sites simultaneously while playing the same game. A lot of the tasks on gamekit just require you to enter a username not download the game through specific links so there shouldn't be any problems with validation since you can use the username you made through the gamehag link for gamekit. I did this on Battleface and received rewards from both sites for the following taks: Gamehag- reach lvl 9 Gamekit-get 10 wins (I'd already had 12 wins by the time id reached lvl9) This is the link to the website (it is my referral and I would really appreciate it if you guys used this) https://gamekit.com/?reflink=d249-122698148