is it really like the ads show?

XD_Alpha47 most of the games arent what they show so i wanna know

cntspk2u2 it's like genshin impact

Buska_100 cntspk2u2 yes its like genshin impact !

flo0r somewhat, you should look into YouTube videos and the website

NoUsername77 no lol

billy39 i haven't watched any of the ads but the game itself is amazing. i think it's worth trying it out

