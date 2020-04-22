what exactly is roblux?

itisellaenchanted I have seeing so much about this roblux what is it exacly?

Wesley9011 Robux is the online currency used in the popular online 3d platform gane Roblox. It is a very desirable currency due to its price and many people like to earn it free.

Tarista I dunno dud I am wondering

lilly101 im tryna find out the samething too

Starlightzzz Robux is an in-game currency for Roblox which allows you to purchase clothes for your avatar, create groups and if you become a full-time creator then a source of income because it can be traded for real-life money. At least from my perspective :)