what exactly is roblux?

itisellaenchanted avatar

itisellaenchanted

April 22, 2020 at 03:15 AM

I have seeing so much about this roblux what is it exacly?
Wesley9011 avatar

Wesley9011

April 22, 2020 at 03:44 AM

Robux is the online currency used in the popular online 3d platform gane Roblox. It is a very desirable currency due to its price and many people like to earn it free.
Tarista avatar

Tarista

April 22, 2020 at 05:51 AM

I dunno dud I am wondering
lilly101 avatar

lilly101

April 22, 2020 at 09:26 PM

im tryna find out the samething too
Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 09:32 PM

Robux is an in-game currency for Roblox which allows you to purchase clothes for your avatar, create groups and if you become a full-time creator then a source of income because it can be traded for real-life money. At least from my perspective :)
apricotpotato avatar

apricotpotato

April 22, 2020 at 09:33 PM

it's super useful if you play the game
