Warframe - Farming Ducats FAST

Welcome to my Guide!

This is my second Warframe related guide. My first one was on two fast ways to earn platinum which you can find here: https://gamehag.com/forum/t/252688-warframe---two--fast-ways-to-earn-platinum



First, what are Ducats?

Ducats are a currency to buy items from the void trader, Baro Ki'teer, who appears every two weeks at a random relay. He sells some really good stuff so you should 100% always have some Ducats on hand. Some weapons also require Ducats to craft.

Earning the Ducats

Method 1 - Relic Runs



When you do relic runs to get pieces to craft a certain frame or weapon you OFTEN get something that you did not want, now you can either sell that piece for platinum, but this a guide for ducats so we will sell the other pieces for ducats. The amount of ducats you get depends on the rarity of the piece itself, this is what it says on the wiki:" The ducats value depends on the item's rarity as it appears on the Void Relics that they originate from. Typically, common (bronze) items are worth 15 Ducats, uncommon (silver) items 45, and the rare (gold) ones sell for 100 Ducats. An exception is made for items that had a higher rarity on Relics that were placed in the Prime Vault, but remain available on newer relics at a lower rarity. To make up for the loss in rarity and thus value, such items are worth 25 and 65 Ducats, respectively." Selling the pieces for ducats can be done at any Void Trader's Kiosks, which are found at all Relays and look like this:





Method 2 - Selling bought Prime junk



This is THE fastest way to get Ducats, since the rarity of pieces correlates to how many Ducats you will receive. Seeing as Gold items give 100 or 65 Ducats wouldn't it be much faster if we sold ONLY gold items at the void trader kiosk? There is a quick way to do this, but it does require using platinum to buy cheap prime junk on warframe.market and then selling it at void trader kiosks. To make some quick and easy platinum look here: https://gamehag.com/forum/t/252688-warframe---two--fast-ways-to-earn-platinum

Once you get the platinum head on over to warframe.market and buy as many things that go for 100 or 65 ducats as possible then sell those.







Checking what to sell for Ducats or Plat



If you are unsure whether the pieces you farmed from relics should be sold for ducats or plat OR to check what are the cheapest items to buy for plat and then sell for Ducats I hear ya, fortunately so have many other Warframe players like yourself and you can check here : https://tenno.zone/pricing or https://warframe.market/tools/ducats or the best one, a mobile app called Ducats or Plats to see the ducat to plat ratio. This is very useful so always make sure to check here before buying or selling items.





That is the end of my guide. If you have any questions please ask and don't forget to rate this article!



If you liked this guide and have not used a referral code on gamehag.com yet please consider using mine: SG500

Thanks!





More articles on warframe coming soon! If you want something specific, please tell me, thanks!















