Warframe - Farming Ducats FAST

Vihagi Rathnayaka
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Gem231
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem319
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem164
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
Gem52
Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to From users

Warframe - Farming Ducats FAST

RIOTza avatar

RIOTza

April 15, 2020 at 02:52 PM

Welcome to my Guide!
This is my second Warframe related guide. My first one was on two fast ways to earn platinum which you can find here: https://gamehag.com/forum/t/252688-warframe---two--fast-ways-to-earn-platinum

First, what are Ducats?
Ducats are a currency to buy items from the void trader, Baro Ki'teer, who appears every two weeks at a random relay. He sells some really good stuff so you should 100% always have some Ducats on hand. Some weapons also require Ducats to craft.


Earning the Ducats

Method 1 - Relic Runs

When you do relic runs to get pieces to craft a certain frame or weapon you OFTEN get something that you did not want, now you can either sell that piece for platinum, but this a guide for ducats so we will sell the other pieces for ducats. The amount of ducats you get depends on the rarity of the piece itself, this is what it says on the wiki:" The ducats value depends on the item's rarity as it appears on the Void Relics that they originate from. Typically, common (bronze) items are worth 15 Ducats, uncommon (silver) items 45, and the rare (gold) ones sell for 100 Ducats. An exception is made for items that had a higher rarity on Relics that were placed in the Prime Vault, but remain available on newer relics at a lower rarity. To make up for the loss in rarity and thus value, such items are worth 25 and 65 Ducats, respectively." Selling the pieces for ducats can be done at any Void Trader's Kiosks, which are found at all Relays and look like this:
Warframe Baro Ki'Teer Void Trader - Warframe Blog

Method 2 - Selling bought Prime junk

This is THE fastest way to get Ducats, since the rarity of pieces correlates to how many Ducats you will receive. Seeing as Gold items give 100 or 65 Ducats wouldn't it be much faster if we sold ONLY gold items at the void trader kiosk? There is a quick way to do this, but it does require using platinum to buy cheap prime junk on warframe.market and then selling it at void trader kiosks. To make some quick and easy platinum look here: https://gamehag.com/forum/t/252688-warframe---two--fast-ways-to-earn-platinum
Once you get the platinum head on over to warframe.market and buy as many things that go for 100 or 65 ducats as possible then sell those.



Checking what to sell for Ducats or Plat

If you are unsure whether the pieces you farmed from relics should be sold for ducats or plat OR to check what are the cheapest items to buy for plat and then sell for Ducats I hear ya, fortunately so have many other Warframe players like yourself and you can check here : https://tenno.zone/pricing   or https://warframe.market/tools/ducats    or the best one, a mobile app called Ducats or Plats  to see the ducat to plat ratio. This is very useful so always make sure to check here before buying or selling items. 


That is the end of my guide. If you have any questions please ask and don't forget to rate this article!

If you liked this guide and have not used a referral code on gamehag.com yet please consider using mine: SG500
Thanks!


More articles on warframe coming soon! If you want something specific, please tell me, thanks!







182838552 avatar

182838552

April 16, 2020 at 01:52 AM

Hhyjh
AlbaySaco avatar

AlbaySaco

April 16, 2020 at 01:52 AM

Good good!
xindeath avatar

xindeath

April 16, 2020 at 01:54 AM

nice weqrwer
qMax avatar

qMax

April 16, 2020 at 02:02 AM

Nice game, i love it
CanerTheBiftek avatar

CanerTheBiftek

December 1, 2021 at 12:14 AM

Thanks this is helpful.
Nena15 avatar

Nena15

December 21, 2021 at 08:36 PM

very very nice
AMIRxKB9 avatar

AMIRxKB9

December 22, 2021 at 02:21 PM

Informative article!
zi_haf_dz avatar

zi_haf_dz

December 22, 2021 at 07:16 PM

thank you
zi_haf_dz avatar

zi_haf_dz

December 22, 2021 at 07:17 PM

nice, good job
cornelious_nyabuto avatar

cornelious_nyabuto

December 22, 2021 at 08:22 PM

Nice job. https://shrinke.me/3HyyMNfE
WeirdDevils avatar

WeirdDevils

December 22, 2021 at 08:37 PM

this is very helpful. thank you!
Angelicamfs avatar

Angelicamfs

December 23, 2021 at 12:40 AM

Nice , thanks !
Taske17gamehag avatar

Taske17gamehag

December 23, 2021 at 08:45 PM

i play this game 2 times
flareondash avatar

flareondash

January 28, 2022 at 06:54 AM

I think I still have some in my account can give out to someone for free if he wants
andypaul_hi5 avatar

andypaul_hi5

January 28, 2022 at 08:46 AM

Nice , thanks !
ionescu_bogdan avatar

ionescu_bogdan

January 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM

i see, danke
rubikmelayang23 avatar

rubikmelayang23

January 29, 2022 at 08:55 AM

This was somewhat useful to me


mukhsina_khudayberganova avatar

mukhsina_khudayberganova

January 30, 2022 at 03:00 PM

In the From Users section, you'll find the latest game reviews, guides and game descriptions created by the Gamehag community. There are articles that did not appear at the main page of the portal. In this section of the forum you can read user reviews about the games you are interested in, gameplay guides, character builds in League of Legends, Heroes of the Storm, Paladins and other popular MOBA games. You will find out which items are best to invest in and learn theoretical knowledge that will help you become a real pro player in practice. Section From Users on Gamehag forum is a real mix of diverse opinions and genres. Check out the other opinions right now and discuss the topics that interest you
mukhsina_khudayberganova avatar

mukhsina_khudayberganova

January 30, 2022 at 03:00 PM

In the From Users section, you'll find the latest game reviews, guides and game descriptions created by the Gamehag community. There are articles that did not appear at the main page of the portal. In this section of the forum you can read user reviews about the games you are interested in, gameplay guides, character builds in League of Legends, Heroes of the Storm, ich our favourite MMO games. Read about strategic games, war games, MMO, RPG, MOBA, hack'n'slash, shooters, survivals, horrors, adventure or logic games. Comment on topics related to your favourite browser games or desktop games and learn theoretical knowledge that will help you become a real pro player in practice. Section From Users on Gamehag forum is a real mix of diverse opinions and genres. Check out the other opinions right now and discuss the topics that interest you
mukhsina_khudayberganova avatar

mukhsina_khudayberganova

January 30, 2022 at 03:01 PM

In the From Users section, you'll find the latest game reviews, guides and game descriptions League of Legends, Heroes of the Storm, Paladins and other popular MOBA games. You will find out which items are best to invest in and learn about pro-tips and easter-eggs in your favourite MMO games. Read about strategic games, war games, MMO, RPG, MOBA, hack'n'slash, shooters, survivals, horrors, adventure or logic games. Comment on topics related to your favourite browser games or desktop games and learn theoretical knowledge that will help you become a real pro player in practice. Section From Users on Gamehag forum is a real mix of diverse opinions and genres. Check out the other opinions right now and discuss the topics that interest you
norton_trevo avatar

norton_trevo

January 30, 2022 at 03:37 PM

hello fyn thing

asdasdadadadadada avatar

asdasdadadadadada

January 30, 2022 at 04:39 PM

nice
thanks
asdasdadadadadada avatar

asdasdadadadadada

January 30, 2022 at 04:39 PM

pretty cool
asdasdadadadadada avatar

asdasdadadadadada

January 30, 2022 at 04:39 PM

yeah so cool
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Warframe - Farming Ducats FAST - From users Forum on Gamehag