I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc?

Rain

Gem597

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to War Thunder forum

I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc?

hiyam8s avatar

hiyam8s

March 9, 2020 at 04:55 PM

I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc? (for task)
Candycane69 avatar

Candycane69

March 9, 2020 at 04:58 PM

yes, i guess so! you delete all data from the game and once you follow the link from gamehag you should make a new acc
hiyam8s avatar

hiyam8s

March 9, 2020 at 05:00 PM

oh god that sucks because i've already reached tier 3 and I remeber the grind being so hard. maybe i'll use another email acc idk cuz that other email is used to do other stuff, not games
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

March 9, 2020 at 05:30 PM

its not that bad, you have the skill you obtained from playing before and you can use that skill to complete this task quicker and easier
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

March 9, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Unlike me, i have to stay afk and make my team carry me lol
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

March 9, 2020 at 05:31 PM

task is gross man
flexile avatar

flexile

March 9, 2020 at 05:32 PM

same here :(
hiyam8s avatar

hiyam8s

March 9, 2020 at 05:35 PM

but the t-34 is so fun. I'd miss it a lot.
jvllyan1 avatar

jvllyan1

March 9, 2020 at 10:15 PM

Unfortunately I also had an account where I already had my progress, so I had to create another account with the link that gives you gamehag, at least as I had experience I could complete the tasks quickly.
Kecsenye avatar

Kecsenye

March 10, 2020 at 01:41 PM

No,or idk,i didn't need
gabrielxpegasus avatar

gabrielxpegasus

March 15, 2020 at 05:28 AM

You can just create another account, with other mail, and after completing the tasks, you can go back to the old account and play as you want. The task just work on an all-new account but this doesnt mean you have to throw away your old one.
sg4 avatar

sg4

March 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM

i havent tried doing the task of war thunder but if it will really require a new one i guess i have to im only on tier 2 on planes btw.
grigorebossyt avatar

grigorebossyt

March 15, 2020 at 02:49 PM

but the t-34 is so fun. I'd miss it a lot.
grigorebossyt avatar

grigorebossyt

March 15, 2020 at 02:54 PM

fun

Tabyretka21 avatar

Tabyretka21

March 16, 2020 at 06:45 PM

I guess yes, you need a brand new account.
zainyyboii_ avatar

zainyyboii_

March 16, 2020 at 08:20 PM

yeah you do need a brand new account i think

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc? on War Thunder Forum on Gamehag