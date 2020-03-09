I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc? (for task)
yes, i guess so! you delete all data from the game and once you follow the link from gamehag you should make a new acc
oh god that sucks because i've already reached tier 3 and I remeber the grind being so hard. maybe i'll use another email acc idk cuz that other email is used to do other stuff, not games
its not that bad, you have the skill you obtained from playing before and you can use that skill to complete this task quicker and easier
Unlike me, i have to stay afk and make my team carry me lol
but the t-34 is so fun. I'd miss it a lot.
Unfortunately I also had an account where I already had my progress, so I had to create another account with the link that gives you gamehag, at least as I had experience I could complete the tasks quickly.
You can just create another account, with other mail, and after completing the tasks, you can go back to the old account and play as you want. The task just work on an all-new account but this doesnt mean you have to throw away your old one.
i havent tried doing the task of war thunder but if it will really require a new one i guess i have to im only on tier 2 on planes btw.
I guess yes, you need a brand new account.
yeah you do need a brand new account i think