I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc?

hiyam8s I already have an account that I play this with, do I rlly have to make a new acc? (for task)

Candycane69 yes, i guess so! you delete all data from the game and once you follow the link from gamehag you should make a new acc

hiyam8s oh god that sucks because i've already reached tier 3 and I remeber the grind being so hard. maybe i'll use another email acc idk cuz that other email is used to do other stuff, not games

RALPHIE9927 its not that bad, you have the skill you obtained from playing before and you can use that skill to complete this task quicker and easier

RALPHIE9927 Unlike me, i have to stay afk and make my team carry me lol

RALPHIE9927 task is gross man

flexile same here :(

hiyam8s but the t-34 is so fun. I'd miss it a lot.

jvllyan1 Unfortunately I also had an account where I already had my progress, so I had to create another account with the link that gives you gamehag, at least as I had experience I could complete the tasks quickly.

Kecsenye No,or idk,i didn't need

gabrielxpegasus You can just create another account, with other mail, and after completing the tasks, you can go back to the old account and play as you want. The task just work on an all-new account but this doesnt mean you have to throw away your old one.

sg4 i havent tried doing the task of war thunder but if it will really require a new one i guess i have to im only on tier 2 on planes btw.

grigorebossyt fun





Tabyretka21 I guess yes, you need a brand new account.