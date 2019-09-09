PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
erayve
erayve
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
Ken
Ken
Gem40
Ken
Ken
Gem10
nicolhasandres13
nicolhasandres13
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem133
Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook
Gem79
Ken
Ken
Gem114
sin comentarios
sin comentarios
Gem84
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem280
batistalesbia96
batistalesbia96
Gem3,080
invexnolen54586
invexnolen54586
Gem350
Demonek_YT
Demonek_YT
Gem28
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Back to Roblox

Roblox Review

Majju avatar

Majju

September 9, 2019 at 04:30 PM

hello ! like everyone i am a proud member of this community and i decided to give my opinion on roblox . Roblox is a fun game in my opinion because there are all kinds of stuff ! This game is mainly designed for children but is free for people of all ages. Games : There are lots of games to choose from and you can even create some games yourself . From FPS to roleplaying , from simulators to tycoons , Millions and millions of choices on Roblox Groups : Have you ever felt alone ? well the groups on roblox are just for you ! You can search for a topic you want to speak about and you may even make new friends from the groups ! Library : Don't worry in Roblox's library you can be all loud as you want but the library is not what you think . You see there are lots of models and audios which you can use in the process of making your own game ! Catalog : he catalog is filled with awesome stuff you can buy with the ingame currency ''Robux '' how to get it ? buy it ! Or if you want it for free use Gamehag to get free robux or gamepasses Community : The community is mostly filled with people who like memes and other funny stuff but most of them are nice people . Keep in mind however that you can meet bad bad people , and even hackers . History : Now you may be wondering ''Why are you putting this in here ?'' i am putting it in here because when you view roblox's history its actually interesting (or atleast its interesting in my opinion) . In the short review i gave , i think roblox is a 8/10 . '''But why not a 10/10 this review was so positive!'' Now it's mostly due to the community and sometimes the toxicity it gives to eachother , but other than that it's a great online game . Roblox is a ton of fun in my opinion but why don't you go and try it out for yourself ? just sign up in Roblox and tell me about your experiences in the comments . As always peace , love and hugs . Now if you are interested in the history of roblox here it is ! 1989 roblox :Somewhere between 1989 - Interactive Physics is released by Knowledge Revolution, which was owned by David Baszucki and co-owned by Erik Cassel. It would soon become an influence to the creation of ROBLOX. 2003 Roblox: Dynablocks Domain registered by J.Stevens 2004 Roblox : It was released in 2004 for pc under the name ''Dynablocks'' 2005 : Dynablocks becomes ROBLOX 24th june 2005: ROBLOX released to Public and had Minigames that you can earn points from. 2006 : upgrade of Roblox with multiplayers games and private messages for the players Jan 2007 : The Game is update and The RobloXians looked like they were walking and also they could change type of clothes/ colors. 2008 : Events were created for the game ( Easter Hunt & Olympics contests). 2011 : First TV Commercial came up and also players can use Chrome Browser to launch the game. 2011 : Players are able to play from their mobile devices. 2012 : Someone hacked the website on april 1st and added a really creepy face titled ''c:''. When they asked why he would do such thing he said it was meant to be a joke. 2012 : more than 100,000 played at the same time because they found it fun . 2016 : Roblox removed their second currency ''Tix'' which could be used to buy items in the catalog (these items are now removed) and even make them into robux . 2017 : 2 of the most popular games (at that time) Jailbreak and Meepcity accomplished some of the greatest things on roblox . Jailbreak hit 100,000+ players playing it at the same time ! Now what is different than 2012 is that they played different games unlike 2017 100,000+ people played it at the same time . Meepcity was the first game to hit 1 Billion visits . 2018 : Guests and forums have been removed which angered players
superdinamod avatar

superdinamod

September 10, 2019 at 02:31 AM

roblox es una plataformas de juegos
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Roblox Review - Roblox Forum on Gamehag