I have lots of favorite youtubers but my favorite gaming youtuber is gonna be dantdm cause i been watching him for years now

bluezonex9

Epikrika.



It doesn't have any clickbait, It doesn't complains about not-so big issues (looking at you, cowcow). The reviews are good.



It's difficult to find any channels that doesn't do clickbait and that doesn't do "Dame tu Cosita" videos or random baldi non-sense.