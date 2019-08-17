How similar is world of tanks to war thunder?

Ive played war thnder and want to get a feel for what this game is like
World of tanks only have tanks but War thunder has fleets and aircraft but the graphics and the controls is very similar to World of tanks.
World of tanks only has tanks and worse graphics that war thunder but the controls are very similar and all but war thunder is way better!
لم اجرب هذه اللعبة لا ادي ان كانة جميلة
Wot has tanks and war thunder has airplanes
Wot is better for me, but war thunder is also ok
wot is arcade and war thunder is more realistick
World of tanks is pay to win
no bro world of tanks its very good game
World of tanks is less realistic than war thunder which has planes, boats and more realistic damage system
World of tanks is a good game too but I prefer war thunder because I like realistic games but there are not that many differences apart from the damage system.
WOT is fully a HP (health point) tank game. WT is similar for also having the basic HP of all vehicles yet with more mature system of stimulating modules to take the damage and influence the covered total HP.