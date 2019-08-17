How similar is world of tanks to war thunder?

batmanofrivia Ive played war thnder and want to get a feel for what this game is like

The_Observer World of tanks only have tanks but War thunder has fleets and aircraft but the graphics and the controls is very similar to World of tanks.

kayner_csgoatsecom World of tanks only has tanks and worse graphics that war thunder but the controls are very similar and all but war thunder is way better!

kristian_kadiev Wot has tanks and war thunder has airplanes

Betox963 Wot is better for me, but war thunder is also ok



Nelfarion wot is arcade and war thunder is more realistick

Gorlontyub1010 World of tanks is pay to win

Dimokiko no bro world of tanks its very good game

Okacha06 World of tanks is less realistic than war thunder which has planes, boats and more realistic damage system

Okacha06 World of tanks is a good game too but I prefer war thunder because I like realistic games but there are not that many differences apart from the damage system.