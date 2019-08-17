Rain

How similar is world of tanks to war thunder?

batmanofrivia avatar

batmanofrivia

August 17, 2019 at 07:14 AM

Ive played war thnder and want to get a feel for what this game is like
The_Observer avatar

The_Observer

August 18, 2019 at 05:57 AM

World of tanks only have tanks but War thunder has fleets and aircraft but the graphics and the controls is very similar to World of tanks.
gwapounta11 avatar

gwapounta11

August 20, 2019 at 08:14 PM

i love gamehag this site is really very best site
kayner_csgoatsecom avatar

kayner_csgoatsecom

August 24, 2019 at 05:25 PM

World of tanks only has tanks and worse graphics that war thunder but the controls are very similar and all but war thunder is way better!
espoir377 avatar

espoir377

September 6, 2019 at 02:58 PM

لم اجرب هذه اللعبة لا ادي ان كانة جميلة

kristian_kadiev avatar

kristian_kadiev

September 6, 2019 at 11:26 PM

Wot has tanks and war thunder has airplanes
Betox963 avatar

Betox963

September 7, 2019 at 02:24 AM

Wot is better for me, but war thunder is also ok
Nelfarion avatar

Nelfarion

November 12, 2019 at 11:29 PM

wot is arcade and war thunder is more realistick
Gorlontyub1010 avatar

Gorlontyub1010

July 8, 2020 at 12:29 PM

World of tanks is pay to win
Dimokiko avatar

Dimokiko

July 8, 2020 at 04:09 PM

no bro world of tanks its very good game
Okacha06 avatar

Okacha06

July 14, 2020 at 09:57 PM

World of tanks is less realistic than war thunder which has planes, boats and more realistic damage system
Okacha06 avatar

Okacha06

July 14, 2020 at 09:58 PM

World of tanks is a good game too but I prefer war thunder because I like realistic games but there are not that many differences apart from the damage system.
ORTVS avatar

ORTVS

July 25, 2020 at 03:53 PM

WOT is fully a HP (health point) tank game. WT is similar for also having the basic HP of all vehicles yet with more mature system of stimulating modules to take the damage and influence the covered total HP.
How similar is world of tanks to war thunder? - World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag