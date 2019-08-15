what is your favorite gun guys?

It's not really a gun, i like knifes, just like to look at them xD

Skyville89

Pistols: P2000, CZ-75 (sorry), Tec-9 (Spam 4 life)



Rifles: M4A4, AK47, and SG553 (don't look at me like that, if you use it right it's like having an AK and a G3SG1 in the same weapon)



SMGs: Mac-10 (budget), PP-Bizon (Anti-eco), UMP-45 (force buy)



Heavy Weapons: Mag-7 (I can't believe it's a $900 kill reward for a weapon that costs $1800 and is an easy 3k if you're lucky), Negev



Troll weapons: Desert Eagle, Sawed-Off, Zeus X27, Knife (if that counts)