Rain

Gem113

unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

what is your favorite gun guys?

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 15, 2019 at 01:37 PM

please tell me what weapon do you really want?
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 15, 2019 at 01:55 PM

It's not really a gun, i like knifes, just like to look at them xD
BaconRainz avatar

BaconRainz

August 16, 2019 at 02:43 AM

AK-47 or the M4A4
Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 16, 2019 at 06:36 AM

Pistols: P2000, CZ-75 (sorry), Tec-9 (Spam 4 life)

Rifles: M4A4, AK47, and SG553 (don't look at me like that, if you use it right it's like having an AK and a G3SG1 in the same weapon)

SMGs: Mac-10 (budget), PP-Bizon (Anti-eco), UMP-45 (force buy)

Heavy Weapons: Mag-7 (I can't believe it's a $900 kill reward for a weapon that costs $1800 and is an easy 3k if you're lucky), Negev

Troll weapons: Desert Eagle, Sawed-Off, Zeus X27, Knife (if that counts)
KaiXuan07911 avatar

KaiXuan07911

August 17, 2019 at 05:54 PM

AAAAAWP
mehmetali_bas avatar

mehmetali_bas

August 18, 2019 at 06:01 PM

awp for life
sasuneeer avatar

sasuneeer

August 18, 2019 at 06:54 PM

desert eagle
Andreiredd avatar

Andreiredd

August 18, 2019 at 08:36 PM

M4A4
dboy1 avatar

dboy1

August 18, 2019 at 08:58 PM

awp or the ak-47
predatorgg790 avatar

predatorgg790

August 18, 2019 at 10:03 PM

AWP or AK-47
Nagetto avatar

Nagetto

August 18, 2019 at 10:16 PM

mine is the M4A1-S
ximordant avatar

ximordant

August 19, 2019 at 07:02 AM

AK-47 or the M4A4
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

what is your favorite gun guys? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag