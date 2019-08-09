Top 4ten
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
modebka avatar

modebka

August 9, 2019 at 09:46 AM

Yeah, I hate cheaters! I want to know, why are you cheating? It's not good if you cheat and win...

nokian97 avatar

nokian97

August 9, 2019 at 12:01 PM

No I dont cheat, I have 550 hours in this game and haven't even thinked of using cheats.

ImJustCow avatar

ImJustCow

August 9, 2019 at 12:13 PM

guys can you be my frend please

Mashenkaa avatar

Mashenkaa

August 9, 2019 at 12:26 PM

супер игра

Amo_Troll avatar

Amo_Troll

August 9, 2019 at 01:39 PM

Yeah. I only use it once a cheater activate his/her cheat

Renarsyoyo avatar

Renarsyoyo

August 9, 2019 at 03:30 PM

No i dont because idk how and im bad at CS:GO

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 10, 2019 at 02:30 PM

I don't know how to cheat

Iamyouandi avatar

Iamyouandi

August 10, 2019 at 03:46 PM

i dont like cheat its not fun

Ctinmur avatar

Ctinmur

August 10, 2019 at 05:58 PM

its not fair if you use cheats

Ctinmur avatar

Ctinmur

August 10, 2019 at 05:58 PM

and isnt funny for other players

Fruh avatar

Fruh

August 11, 2019 at 01:14 PM

I played with skin changer on the secend account.

plrabdb avatar

plrabdb

August 11, 2019 at 03:52 PM

Yep I did but it makes the game more harder for me so I quit, XD

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 11, 2019 at 08:06 PM

Cheat is for noobs

quartz_csgocasescom avatar

quartz_csgocasescom

August 11, 2019 at 08:10 PM

nope but when i ang i want

L4mm avatar

L4mm

August 11, 2019 at 09:35 PM

Cheat is so trash, ya know?

Hotdognacheesedog avatar

Hotdognacheesedog

August 12, 2019 at 04:31 PM

nah dont rlly

Hotdognacheesedog avatar

Hotdognacheesedog

August 12, 2019 at 04:31 PM

cause i dont play the game XD

Hotdognacheesedog avatar

Hotdognacheesedog

August 12, 2019 at 04:32 PM

bruh bruh i cant get my xp

Hotdognacheesedog avatar

Hotdognacheesedog

August 12, 2019 at 04:32 PM

lol im gonna be mad rn

polismon56 avatar

polismon56

August 12, 2019 at 05:37 PM

yes but that was mistake

polismon56 avatar

polismon56

August 12, 2019 at 05:37 PM

HUGE mistake

JennIE1sthebest avatar

JennIE1sthebest

August 12, 2019 at 08:45 PM

Dont use cheat pls!!

Dimas23091 avatar

Dimas23091

August 12, 2019 at 09:03 PM

7пізрідпґчхЗря'дчхґо

JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

August 12, 2019 at 09:36 PM

ofcourse no

yatixmain avatar

yatixmain

August 12, 2019 at 10:52 PM

nunca vou fazer isso

