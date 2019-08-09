Rain

who is the best character to main in this game

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 9, 2019 at 09:17 AM

right now i play any character

edgars_saukums avatar

edgars_saukums

August 9, 2019 at 09:52 AM

any gamechanger champ...hypercarry

Iamyouandi avatar

Iamyouandi

August 9, 2019 at 11:56 AM

I play all character :P

alexjayjay avatar

alexjayjay

August 12, 2019 at 04:15 PM

yasuo man is better

andoy avatar

andoy

August 13, 2019 at 03:50 PM

All hero is best if your just good

CapitanPanDulce avatar

CapitanPanDulce

August 19, 2019 at 01:23 PM

this goes pretty much by your likes, every champ has something special

arak12 avatar

arak12

August 20, 2019 at 07:28 AM

yasuo IS A GOOD

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 20, 2019 at 08:23 PM

Marksman champions are the ranged damage dealers of League of Legends. They usually hang around near the back of the pack, whittling down targets from distance while being protected by a beefier frontline. Ashe is a simple hero with a straightforward skillset, and she uses her bow to ping arrows at foes from afar - and clear minions - with ease.

A weakness of Marksman champions, though, is that they a susceptible to being jumped on by melee attackers. Ashe is great at mitigating this threat though thanks to her Frost Shot, which can slow opponents and allow you to maintain your distance. This will give you some breathing room if it’s your first time playing in the role.

Ashe is also an excellent starter hero as she encourages you to think about vision from an early stage, courtesy of her Hawkshot ability. This allows you to scout anywhere on the map to see what your opponents are up to, or if they’re moving in to attack you – all extremely useful information so as to give your team better control over the match.

Deividasvaro1 avatar

Deividasvaro1

August 20, 2019 at 11:59 PM

best character to main are probobly champs that can scale or meta champs according to whats op or just check the win rate in u.gg, or look for streamers opinions

Riccardo1530 avatar

Riccardo1530

August 25, 2019 at 05:52 AM


Try playing everyone, sooner or later you will find one you feel comfortable with

street_cz avatar

street_cz

August 25, 2019 at 06:47 PM

Yasuo main XD

ZerbonGalambos avatar

ZerbonGalambos

August 25, 2019 at 06:51 PM

i don't know i think is yasuo!

FessTPR avatar

FessTPR

August 26, 2019 at 12:43 PM

I recommend using Riven :)

TheKiller2147 avatar

TheKiller2147

August 26, 2019 at 12:45 PM

Zed is the best character in this game cuz its sooooooooooooooooo overpovered

_stephan avatar

_stephan

August 26, 2019 at 05:44 PM

i dunno because i don't really like lol


Zhangjiangan avatar

Zhangjiangan

August 26, 2019 at 07:15 PM

Yasuo is the best character

