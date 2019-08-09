right now i play any character
any gamechanger champ...hypercarry
All hero is best if your just good
this goes pretty much by your likes, every champ has something special
Marksman champions are the ranged damage dealers of League of Legends. They usually hang around near the back of the pack, whittling down targets from distance while being protected by a beefier frontline. Ashe is a simple hero with a straightforward skillset, and she uses her bow to ping arrows at foes from afar - and clear minions - with ease.
A weakness of Marksman champions, though, is that they a susceptible to being jumped on by melee attackers. Ashe is great at mitigating this threat though thanks to her Frost Shot, which can slow opponents and allow you to maintain your distance. This will give you some breathing room if it’s your first time playing in the role.
Ashe is also an excellent starter hero as she encourages you to think about vision from an early stage, courtesy of her Hawkshot ability. This allows you to scout anywhere on the map to see what your opponents are up to, or if they’re moving in to attack you – all extremely useful information so as to give your team better control over the match.
best character to main are probobly champs that can scale or meta champs according to whats op or just check the win rate in u.gg, or look for streamers opinions
Try playing everyone, sooner or later you will find one you feel comfortable with
i don't know i think is yasuo!
I recommend using Riven :)
Zed is the best character in this game cuz its sooooooooooooooooo overpovered
i dunno because i don't really like lol
Yasuo is the best character