CS:GO Skin chest or buy the skin?

DudieDude avatar

DudieDude

August 8, 2019 at 12:10 PM

What should I do buy the skin instantly or buy a chest and get from it a skin?

nokian97 avatar

nokian97

August 8, 2019 at 03:41 PM

I think it's best to buy skin you like because if you buy chest you might get skin that you don't like. That's my opinion.

Splode avatar

Splode

August 9, 2019 at 07:23 AM

you should save up for the skins you want and not open cases. There is a 70% you get a blue rarity, 10-20 a purple , 5-9% a pink rarity, .5-1 % a red rarity & a .0001 rare item in casses. It is hard to get what u want from casses.

Iks09 avatar

Iks09

August 11, 2019 at 07:47 PM

I buy the skin, because I am unlucky

flo_rin avatar

flo_rin

August 13, 2019 at 10:24 AM

Go buy it, is much safe.

23097186 avatar

23097186

August 13, 2019 at 01:37 PM

tungdz1235 avatar

tungdz1235

August 13, 2019 at 08:23 PM

howl is the best

xXxNebuchednezzarxXx avatar

xXxNebuchednezzarxXx

August 14, 2019 at 02:54 PM

You should try your luck at case opening sites like csgocases and hellcase

SryX619 avatar

SryX619

August 15, 2019 at 06:30 PM

do some research, Buy the skins of your choice and once in a while go for cases

noobmaster69__lootfarm avatar

noobmaster69__lootfarm

August 16, 2019 at 08:33 AM

never open cases until you open tens and hundreds of them...that evens the odds...otherwise dont open cases ..the odds are not in your favour...that isnt to say that you cant get lucky, my frnd unlocked a karambit in his first opening

maya4 avatar

maya4

August 16, 2019 at 01:19 PM

buy skin
because you will have 100% to get what you want not random skin

ereis avatar

ereis

August 16, 2019 at 02:26 PM

dvi andare al negozio in teoria e la le trovi

Thranduil avatar

Thranduil

August 16, 2019 at 02:37 PM

chest-u can win a rare item at least

SryX619 avatar

SryX619

August 16, 2019 at 03:28 PM

Community market

Mr_Noob3213 avatar

Mr_Noob3213

August 16, 2019 at 04:17 PM

Hello

supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 16, 2019 at 05:34 PM

I would'nt take the chances with the chest, would rather save up and get what i want 100%. Then again, it's really up to you if you're willing to take the chances, but just be prepared to be dissapointed. All the best to you!

KaiXuan07911 avatar

KaiXuan07911

August 19, 2019 at 03:53 PM

Just buy,don't open case

killinpro888 avatar

killinpro888

June 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM

really low the chance to get something good...

Phoenixeye avatar

Phoenixeye

June 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM

you should really try to save for the skin rather than opening cases

angel_est avatar

angel_est

July 1, 2020 at 03:15 AM

Never open cases.Waste of money. You can go to facebook and look up if there are buying/selling groups in your country. In my country people are selling their skins -30%up to -50% from market price.

Francisdaddy avatar

Francisdaddy

July 1, 2020 at 04:10 AM

Hey, buy the skin directly, because in the chest you only have a small chace of winning your skin, but if you buy directly, you have 100% chance of win.

zbtcom_sumuix avatar

zbtcom_sumuix

July 1, 2020 at 02:19 PM

Buying skin will be much safer then opening cases. Yes you can get huge profit by opening cases, but it's depends on your luck meter only.

thromsty51 avatar

thromsty51

July 1, 2020 at 05:55 PM

Of course buying skins! With cases you have a very small chance to get profit from them. But you can win big goodies from cases.

AlexYTx avatar

AlexYTx

July 1, 2020 at 06:49 PM

Buy the skin, or use GameHag to get some skins.

Niel15 avatar

Niel15

July 9, 2020 at 08:44 PM

whats the best 0.10 skin?

