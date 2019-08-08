What should I do buy the skin instantly or buy a chest and get from it a skin?
I think it's best to buy skin you like because if you buy chest you might get skin that you don't like. That's my opinion.
you should save up for the skins you want and not open cases. There is a 70% you get a blue rarity, 10-20 a purple , 5-9% a pink rarity, .5-1 % a red rarity & a .0001 rare item in casses. It is hard to get what u want from casses.
I buy the skin, because I am unlucky
You should try your luck at case opening sites like csgocases and hellcase
do some research, Buy the skins of your choice and once in a while go for cases
never open cases until you open tens and hundreds of them...that evens the odds...otherwise dont open cases ..the odds are not in your favour...that isnt to say that you cant get lucky, my frnd unlocked a karambit in his first opening
buy skin
because you will have 100% to get what you want not random skin
dvi andare al negozio in teoria e la le trovi
chest-u can win a rare item at least
I would'nt take the chances with the chest, would rather save up and get what i want 100%. Then again, it's really up to you if you're willing to take the chances, but just be prepared to be dissapointed. All the best to you!
really low the chance to get something good...
you should really try to save for the skin rather than opening cases
Never open cases.Waste of money. You can go to facebook and look up if there are buying/selling groups in your country. In my country people are selling their skins -30%up to -50% from market price.
Hey, buy the skin directly, because in the chest you only have a small chace of winning your skin, but if you buy directly, you have 100% chance of win.
Buying skin will be much safer then opening cases. Yes you can get huge profit by opening cases, but it's depends on your luck meter only.
Of course buying skins! With cases you have a very small chance to get profit from them. But you can win big goodies from cases.
Buy the skin, or use GameHag to get some skins.
whats the best 0.10 skin?