Back to Fortnite

How is Season 10/x for you so far?

JasonTheKiller avatar

JasonTheKiller

August 7, 2019 at 06:47 PM

For me the only thing that is wrong for me is the mech/brute.

WhiteShadow01 avatar

WhiteShadow01

August 8, 2019 at 10:01 AM

not really

Shadowkalcho99 avatar

Shadowkalcho99

August 9, 2019 at 09:15 PM

i have ride the pony guys and i am so happy duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuudeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Shadowkalcho99 avatar

Shadowkalcho99

August 9, 2019 at 09:16 PM

fwui gwyf wgfhwjf wuw wffhwyfgweyfhw fywgfhywfgywfgwryfh hyfwyfhwryywhwurywurjwurywurwrwyurwurwyerwuerywuryweurhwrwurywurwhruwrhwirwnfwfwyu1p[q roqiurwjiowrw89ruwrwoprw
fwrwrwiurjw wurjw wwih wufw wf widjfbsfsojeiof sdjw7dfjuejnysgdeh fsgfsyghqhfkqmfhsoyyg64[p
werwuhrwiej

Shadowkalcho99 avatar

Shadowkalcho99

August 9, 2019 at 09:17 PM

gvcvbv bvvgvcvv/.. cxopv[bn;olikujm, yhytgfnkm lokjhgfdsarfzgvyhj[;lkjhgfdgxftgyhuiop[][oiuygftreasdrfthjyukplo[lipkjhugyftdrsezxdfghyjulio[lpkijuygtfrdesdftgyhuijop[oiuygtfrdesdrfetgyuiop[][poijhugytfrdtfyuio8p9[0]]'poiuytresadrteyruiop[oiuytresdrfteyioukp[iuytfrewasedryuioppoiytrewwesrtuyijopuytrerteyrutyoiuytresesrtyuiop[oiuytgrfedsdrtfyguiop[ooiuytrewqawesrdteyuriyoup[oiuytreftyhuiop[iuytredtfyuiopiuytrtfyuioiuytrerdtfyghujiykoulpkjhgyftdrhfguijokpl[];'lpoiuytdrsedtfyuiop[oiuytredtfyuiopourtyuiopo[oiut6yuiopoiutyrtyuiopiouiujhygftdrtfyguiopiu6y5e4rtyui7urewrtyuiopytyryruiiuytrertyiuyrertyuiiuytrrtyuiopiuytrertyuiuotiurwrety6etryuioury6teretyuioytretyuytuyrtyuiiwroiuytrstdeyfgjhjhgfdssdfrtyujfuhytrdsdefrghjyuliuyhgtfrdagfeytuiop[]ipoiuytfrhygruhtijopik[lopoliuhjygtresdfrgtjyhuiopkpoiuytsdfeytruioopoiuytrertyuiop[puioiuytredertyu[poiuytrfgrthyju89i0[opoijuhgyftdfgrhjklkiujyhgrd seeeee a ater

WL_Almer avatar

WL_Almer

August 9, 2019 at 09:52 PM

It's okay, but very unmotivating and saddening that the B.R.U.T.E mech suites are ruining the game. I think I might uninstall until it's fixed.

eperkaine avatar

eperkaine

August 12, 2019 at 12:04 AM

its good so far, but mechs...

Aamirmoh8080 avatar

Aamirmoh8080

August 12, 2019 at 01:12 AM

The brutes arr thr most annoying

Aamirmoh8080 avatar

Aamirmoh8080

August 12, 2019 at 01:12 AM

And i hate fortnite now its boring

Aamirmoh8080 avatar

Aamirmoh8080

August 12, 2019 at 01:13 AM

Idk its really boring especially with the prestige missions they are soo hard to do

zExpired avatar

zExpired

August 12, 2019 at 04:31 AM

The brute is a meme tbh I see it and I Run away lol:rofl:

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 12, 2019 at 08:23 AM

Fortnite Season 10 (or X to give it its official title) is finally here and it’s brought what might be some of the biggest changes to the game we’ve ever seen. So stick around as we tell you the biggest changes in Fortnite season 10 including new locations, missions and more.
nstead of the usual Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges, this time around it's all about Fortnite Battle Pass Missions. They're still released on a weekly basis, and they still function and read like the old style Battle Pass Challenges. Released each week, they're a series of thematic objectives that will not only grant you Battle Stars, and XP, but also exclusive cosmetic items - including options for the Fortnite Tier 100 season 10 skin.

For week one we've got the Road Trip challenges, which include visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue, dealing damage to opponents whilst in a vehicle and destroying stop signs with the Catalyst Outfit. Each week will offer seven missions to complete, with the full set not unlocking until you've ticked off some of the initial three.

Nitroks avatar

Nitroks

August 12, 2019 at 01:57 PM

yes its cool


