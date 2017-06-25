great game

ondra509 its game with tanks . i love tanks

Voltric Indeed, it is a great game.



akelasok2000 One of the best wars games

bobito_bg the best game

Asan250652xp игра просто супер:thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup:

Fokrals12 not bad

BruhBeast Very good war game with tanks

RobloxZombie007 It is ok, I still lesrning to play but I like it.

mohammadhadi_yusefi so nice

ellimihordea I love the controls at this game





CsenguT i love this game

Connorlol How many soul gems can u earn from this game? only 200? Because that's not a lot compared to I don't know rise of civilizations

mypretzels I think its a very good game, I played it for years and still had so many more tanks to unlock and play around with