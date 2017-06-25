Rain

great game

ondra509 avatar

ondra509

June 25, 2017 at 04:39 PM

its game with tanks . i love tanks
Voltric avatar

Voltric

May 16, 2020 at 05:18 PM

Indeed, it is a great game.
akelasok2000 avatar

akelasok2000

May 16, 2020 at 07:59 PM

One of the best wars games
bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

May 16, 2020 at 08:18 PM

the best game
Asan250652xp avatar

Asan250652xp

May 17, 2020 at 07:20 PM

игра просто супер:thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup:
Fokrals12 avatar

Fokrals12

May 17, 2020 at 07:23 PM

not bad
BruhBeast avatar

BruhBeast

May 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM

Very good war game with tanks
RobloxZombie007 avatar

RobloxZombie007

May 18, 2020 at 04:06 PM

It is ok, I still lesrning to play but I like it.
mohammadhadi_yusefi avatar

mohammadhadi_yusefi

May 18, 2020 at 04:19 PM

so nice
ellimihordea avatar

ellimihordea

May 24, 2020 at 12:53 AM

I love the controls at this game

CsenguT avatar

CsenguT

May 24, 2020 at 08:03 PM

i love this game
Connorlol avatar

Connorlol

May 24, 2020 at 08:10 PM

How many soul gems can u earn from this game? only 200? Because that's not a lot compared to I don't know rise of civilizations
mypretzels avatar

mypretzels

May 30, 2020 at 01:06 AM

I think its a very good game, I played it for years and still had so many more tanks to unlock and play around with
mypretzels avatar

mypretzels

May 30, 2020 at 01:07 AM

The mediums are the best by far, especially if you use the Russian ones like their tier 6.
