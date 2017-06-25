Rain

i love this game

CHerzy avatar

CHerzy

June 25, 2017 at 01:37 AM

i love that game is best
handling avatar

handling

August 25, 2017 at 08:13 PM

nope
xxxdogerxxx avatar

xxxdogerxxx

August 28, 2017 at 01:19 AM

i dont even know it
Furkan0153 avatar

Furkan0153

May 1, 2019 at 02:22 PM

good and nice game
Vladklack avatar

Vladklack

May 4, 2019 at 04:46 PM

if you love this game ill be giving you a small appreciation for your love on this game
Vladklack avatar

Vladklack

May 4, 2019 at 04:54 PM

BE FAST ASFCK




8-9U6-MA3MK
THIS redeemable reward gives you the ff.
1k coins
3*60 mins. upgrade process
3*60 mins. unit process
3*60 mins. building process
3 days VIP
1 day 50% production boost
1 day 25% storage extended capcity
2*10% building resource cost
100 shortbow men
100 axe men
1000 gold
1000 iron
1000 food
1000 wood

its not much but please use it and be fast....
ardi_kepuska avatar

ardi_kepuska

July 10, 2019 at 09:54 PM

I LOVE IT TOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
lens1907 avatar

lens1907

August 24, 2019 at 08:50 PM

i love that game is best
Krisbger5 avatar

Krisbger5

October 7, 2019 at 01:32 PM

yeah boy this game is sooo cool i loved
firefox22222 avatar

firefox22222

October 7, 2019 at 05:08 PM

What is this game
petya_shopova avatar

petya_shopova

December 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM

what did you said ?
ThePUNISHER8877 avatar

ThePUNISHER8877

December 30, 2021 at 08:04 AM

It was my worst graphics, the most beautiful thing I've ever done. John James...
