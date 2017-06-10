Help!

zoru Ok so i have never played this game before i created an account (through gamehag) and then when i did the 3 battles in order to get my soul gems it just says account must be created through gamehag please help

TheSpacecube make another account and try again.

Alisinaatai you can clear your browser history and than press play for free Link from this websait, you have to creat your account at the same page that the link gives you.

AtomyTv Delete all element of your browser history (cookies,history...)

loti123 Go reset your browser delete all your data files then try again i think it wil work.

Yaron1979 how to help u

mandithoma I must be doing something wrong because I have completed several tasks but I haven't received soul gems

Shefoo20032004 how can I help you bro