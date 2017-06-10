Ok so i have never played this game before i created an account (through gamehag) and then when i did the 3 battles in order to get my soul gems it just says account must be created through gamehag please help
make another account and try again.
you can clear your browser history and than press play for free Link from this websait, you have to creat your account at the same page that the link gives you.
Delete all element of your browser history (cookies,history...)
Go reset your browser delete all your data files then try again i think it wil work.
I must be doing something wrong because I have completed several tasks but I haven't received soul gems
