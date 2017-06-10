Rain

Gem29

unranked rank iconGoogle Favoriti: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version) g
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cash emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: gun mij 5000 edel stenen
AdminJoshverd: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: hoi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: a lot of new offerwalls app
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: powodzenia
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: good luck
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem180 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
Sign in to start chatting

32

0/160

Back to World of Tanks

Help!

zoru avatar

zoru

June 10, 2017 at 10:28 PM

Ok so i have never played this game before i created an account (through gamehag) and then when i did the 3 battles in order to get my soul gems it just says account must be created through gamehag please help
TheSpacecube avatar

TheSpacecube

June 11, 2017 at 12:51 AM

make another account and try again.
Alisinaatai avatar

Alisinaatai

June 12, 2017 at 01:50 AM

you can clear your browser history and than press play for free Link from this websait, you have to creat your account at the same page that the link gives you.
AtomyTv avatar

AtomyTv

June 15, 2017 at 09:51 AM

Delete all element of your browser history (cookies,history...)
loti123 avatar

loti123

June 23, 2017 at 02:14 AM

Go reset your browser delete all your data files then try again i think it wil work.
ohfrickcursedspy avatar

ohfrickcursedspy

July 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM

n o .
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

July 26, 2020 at 03:41 PM

how to help u
mandithoma avatar

mandithoma

August 19, 2020 at 06:28 AM

I must be doing something wrong because I have completed several tasks but I haven't received soul gems
4ss4ss1n avatar

4ss4ss1n

August 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM

Jjjrhrh4vrgrhrhhdufufuurjrh4v
gecmiYT avatar

gecmiYT

August 21, 2020 at 12:14 PM

istory and than press play for free Link from this websait, you have to creat your account at the sam
Shefoo20032004 avatar

Shefoo20032004

August 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM

how can I help you bro
emirbeys avatar

emirbeys

August 31, 2020 at 02:41 AM

how can i help you,bro ?
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Help! - World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag